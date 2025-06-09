2026 Behind The Mask Conference

Join us for the 2026 Behind the Mask Women’s Conference and experience a life-changing weekend of worship, inspiration, and empowerment! This registration option is perfect for women ready to embrace their true identity, overcome setbacks, and step boldly into their God-given purpose.
Here’s what your registration includes:
✨ Access to All Main Sessions: Be inspired by dynamic speakers delivering powerful messages of hope, healing, and transformation.
✨ Entry to Practical Breakout Sessions: Learn from experienced presenters who will share actionable tools and strategies to help you thrive spiritually, emotionally, and professionally.
✨ Uplifting Worship Services: Participate in moving worship sessions that will connect you to God’s presence and refresh your spirit.
✨ Encouragement and Networking Opportunities: Meet like-minded women, build connections, and create lasting relationships to support you on your journey. Including entrance into the Unmasked After Dark PJ Session.
✨ Exclusive Conference T-Shirt: Take home a Behind the Mask conference t-shirt as a keepsake of your transformative weekend.
✨ Conference Materials: Receive access to resources to help you apply what you learn during the weekend.
Elevate your 2026 Behind the Mask Women’s Conference experience with our exclusive VIP package! Designed for women who want to enjoy the conference in style and receive special perks, the VIP ticket offers an unforgettable, first-class experience.
Here’s what’s included in your VIP ticket:
🌟 Priority Seating: Enjoy premium, reserved seating in the main sessions and workshops, giving you the best view of all the action.
🌟 Exclusive VIP Welcome Reception: Kick off the conference with an intimate welcome reception featuring refreshments, a meet-and-greet with speakers, and a special message to inspire your weekend.
🌟 VIP Swag Bag: Receive a custom swag bag filled with exclusive conference merchandise, inspirational gifts, and practical tools to empower you beyond the weekend.
🌟 Photo Opportunities: Capture the moment with designated VIP photo ops, including a chance to meet and take pictures with select conference speakers and leaders.
🌟 Complimentary Refreshments: Enjoy access to the VIP lounge, offering complimentary snacks, beverages, charging stations, and MORE throughout the event.
🌟 Priority Check-In: Skip the lines and start your conference experience smoothly with VIP priority check-in upon arrival.
🌟 Exclusive Conference T-Shirt: Wear your conference pride with a premium Behind the Mask conference t-shirt, included with your VIP ticket.
Don’t wait—spaces are limited! Secure your VIP spot today and prepare for a weekend of empowerment, encouragement, and unforgettable moments.
Bring your tribe and save! Our Group Rate is designed for sister circles, women’s ministries, friends, or colleagues who want to experience the Behind the Mask Conference together.
When you register as a group of 5, you’ll unlock exclusive savings on each ticket ($79.80).
Enjoy the full conference experience; keynote sessions, panel discussions, breakout workshops, and special networking opportunities, while building deeper connections with the women who inspire and uplift you most.
Don’t come alone! Come with your circle and grow together!
Vending cost includes a permit to vend at the Behind The Mask Conference, standard sized table, table cloth, and two (2)chairs. The Vendor shall be considered an independent contractor. NO REFUNDS. Once payment is received, a Vendor Information Form will be emailed for completion.
As you register for the Behind the Mask Conference, we invite you to take a moment to consider the power of generosity. There are women who are desperate for healing, breakthrough, and community—but finances stand in the way.
Would you prayerfully consider sponsoring a sister in need?
Your gift could be the very thing that helps another woman remove the mask, step into her healing, and rediscover her purpose. No act of kindness is ever wasted—and together, we can ensure no one is left behind.
You’ve made the decision to invest in yourself. Now, let’s make room for someone else to do the same.
Thank you for being a part of something bigger than yourself.
Showcase your business on our large digital screens and livestream throughout the conference. Connect with hundreds of attendees and online viewers. A powerful way to grow your brand visibility all weekend long!
