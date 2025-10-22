2026 Belle Ball - The Gilded Garden

16641 La Cantera Pkwy

San Antonio, TX 78256, USA

Rose Table
$5,000

Seating for 10

  • 1 - 8x10 Prints from Benton Studios
  • Recognition in Printed Program
  • Event Valet Parking for Table Hosts and Guests
Orchid Table
$7,500

Seating for 12

  • 2 - 8x10 Prints from Benton Studios
  • Recognition in Printed Program
  • Event Valet Parking for Table Hosts and Guests
  • Preferred Table Placement
  • Champagne Toast for Table
  • Recognition on Event Signage
Magnolia Table
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Seating for 12

  • Priority Hair and Makeup/Photo Appointment Scheduling
  • 3 - 8x10 Prints from Benton Studios
  • Recognition in Printed Program
  • Event Valet Parking for Table Hosts and Guests
  • Preferred Table Placement
  • Champagne Toast for Table
  • Recognition on Event Signage
  • 2 tickets to 75th Anniversary Event
  • Premium Wine at Table
  • Half Page space in printed program
  • Website and Social Media Recognition
  • Commemorative 75th Anniversary Gift for Table Hosts
Orangerie
$15,000

Seating for 12

  • Priority Hair and Makeup/Photo Appointment Scheduling
  • 3 - 8x10 Prints from Benton Studios
  • Recognition in Printed Program
  • Event Valet Parking for Table Hosts and Guests
  • Preferred Table Placement
  • Champagne Toast for Table
  • Recognition on Event Signage
  • 4 tickets to 75th Anniversary Event
  • Premium Wine at Table
  • Full Page space in printed program
  • Website and Social Media Recognition
  • Commemorative 75th Anniversary Gift for Table Guests
  • Private pre-event Champagne Reception
  • Podium Recognition during event
Gilded Garden
$25,000

Seating for 20 at two tables of 10.

  • Priority Hair and Makeup/Photo Appointment Scheduling
  • 3 - 8x10 Prints from Benton Studios
  • Recognition in Printed Program
  • Event Valet Parking for Table Hosts and Guests
  • Premium/Choice Table Placement
  • Champagne Toast for Tables
  • Recognition on Event Signage
  • 6 tickets to 75th Anniversary Event
  • Premium Wine at Tables
  • Premium Full Page space in printed program
  • Website and Social Media Recognition
  • Premium Commemorative 75th Anniversary Gift for Table Guests
  • Private pre-event Champagne Reception
  • Podium Recognition during event
  • Logo/Name on Photo Backdrop
Koi Pond
$3,500

Table for 10 guests under 21; reserved for friends of Belles and Escorts. Does not include access to bars or wine with dinner.

Individual Adult (Over 21)
$400

Seating will be based on availability. Seats MAY NOT be added to tables. Adult tickets include bar access and standard wine with dinner.

Individual Teen - Under 21
$350

Seating will be based on availability. Seats MAY NOT be added to tables.

Program Dedication
$75

Honor a former or present League Member or a Former or Current Belle with a short message in the Keepsake Program.

