Belleville Community Club, Inc.

Hosted by

Belleville Community Club, Inc.

About this event

2026 Belleville Community Picnic - Chicken Dinner

105 Remy Rd

Belleville, WI 53508, USA

Chicken Dinner
$17
The Belleville Community Club is once again preparing to safely serve up this amazing Chicken Dinner that includes: 1/2 Chicken, Baked Potato, Dressing, Coleslaw, Fresh Dinner Roll, and your choice of Chocolate or White Milk.
Add a donation for Belleville Community Club, Inc.

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