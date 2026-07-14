2026 Belleville Community Picnic - Chicken Dinner

The Belleville Community Club is once again preparing to safely serve up this amazing Chicken Dinner that includes: 1/2 Chicken, Baked Potato, Dressing, Coleslaw, Fresh Dinner Roll, and your choice of Chocolate or White Milk.

The Belleville Community Club is once again preparing to safely serve up this amazing Chicken Dinner that includes: 1/2 Chicken, Baked Potato, Dressing, Coleslaw, Fresh Dinner Roll, and your choice of Chocolate or White Milk.

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