2026 Bells Day At Castaway Cove!

Join us for a fun day in Ocean City!!! Bells day at Castaway Cove Saturday, May 30th Rain date: Sunday, May 31st 2:00-5:00 p.m. $20 per wristband Unlimited rides! Sale ends Thursday, May 28th! *Wristbands will not be sold the day of the event. Gale Force not included. Please email [email protected] with any questions. ****Wristbands will be distributed by Bells PTO. The Zeffy ticket is not an admission ticket.****