2026 Benefit Silent Auction

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Framed Limited Edition Print
Limited edition #5/50
31.5” x 31.5”
Custom Framed
UV museum glass
Double Matt
Ready to Hang
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One night mid-week (Sunday-Thursday) stay at the Inn with a $150 dinner credit.
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Two Single day passes to the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in Oak Hill, NY. This world-famous festival with workshops, glamping, food and MUSIC! July 15 - 19. (1 of 3)
Starting bid
Two Single day passes to the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in Oak Hill, NY. This world-famous festival with workshops, glamping, food and MUSIC! July 15 - 19. (2 of 3)
Starting bid
Two Single day passes to the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in Oak Hill, NY. This world-famous festival with workshops, glamping, food and MUSIC! July 15 - 19. (3 of 3)
Starting bid
Handmade vase by artist and Sugar Maples Ceramics Director Bruce Dehnert.
"Tubic"
Porcelain.
Wood-fired.
8.5" tall x 7" wide x 5" wide.
Starting bid
Two night stay for two at the Spruceton Inn (sprucetoninn.com), a gift basket from West Kill Brewing ( A Yeti growler, branded glass, branded hat, and a 4-pack of beer - www.westkillbrewing.com) and a guided visit to OG Farms (www.ogfarmsny.com)
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Enjoy a single night stay in the Inn Regal Suite at the Emerson Resort in Mt. Tremper, NY.
Starting bid
Two Windham Mountain Club Lift Tickets
Starting bid
The CATF season runs from July into early August 2027. This item provides two tickets to all 5 plays that will be part of the 2027 CATF season. https://catf.org
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Offering a fun five-course vegetarian (dairy and eggs) dinner in our home for six people featuring a menu highlighting Catskills local vegetables and fruits sourced from local gardens or foraged in local forests. Wine and beer included.
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Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi, Dance Heginbotham and Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect conducted by Michael P. Atkinson
December 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 2026. A meet and greet with Isaac Mizrahi post show is included with the tickets.
Isaac Mizrahi narrates and directs Sergei Prokofiev’s charming children’s classic, Peter & the Wolf, accompanied by Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect, conducted by Michael P. Atkinson. The cast, wearing costumes by Mizrahi, performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the 30-minute story to life for the young and young at heart.
This production sells out every year! Secure this special package now, only available to Catskill Mountain Foundation.
Starting bid
Two tickets to a NY Philharmonic rehearsal in the 2026-2027 season, subject to availability. Donated by Peter & Sarah Finn
Starting bid
Two tickets to a NY Philharmonic rehearsal in the 2026-2027 season, subject to availability. Donated by Abby & Pierce Sioussat
Starting bid
Framed drawing by artist and Sugar Maples Director Kulvinder Kaur Dhew.
"Source"
Charcoal + Glitter on archival paper
15 x 20 ins (drawing)
24 x 30 ins (frame)
Starting bid
- Between 4-6 People
- For 10 years old and up
- No supplies or prior experience required
- Characters provided or custom made
- Between 5 - 8 hours of fun
This iconic tabletop game from the 80's is back in style! Dungeons and Dragons is roleplaying fun for all ages, and led by career nerd and local actor Jake Shipley, this private session is bound to be a blast. Win this item and you'll be the talk of your group as you host an adventure from the comfort of your own home. Gather your gang as you explore, charm, and fight your way through mythical lands and strange places.
Starting bid
- For 8 or more, max of 35
- Custom theme or preselected themes
- 8 Rounds of 8 Questions
- Approx. ~3hrs of fun!
There is no better feeling than being right, except maybe when someone you love is also wrong. Capture that feeling today with a Private Trivia Game! Become the host with the most as your friends and family battle it out in a game of wits, at the event of your choosing. Jake Shipley, an experienced trivia host and longtime nerd has all the esoteric knowledge you could desire. Choose from random categories, or design a custom game that's tailored to your event!
Starting bid
Private tour of Mountain Top Arboretum with box lunch for up to 6 people. Also includes two free 1 year memberships to the Arboretum and a copy of Twenty One Trees.
Starting bid
Original painting by Pete Preston - "On a Trail in the Catskills"
Medium: Soft pastels
Size: 16" x 20"
Starting bid
The lucky group will get to watch the sun go down on the beautiful Copake Lake. Friday evenings also feature live music and food trucks at the marina (schedules on our website - https://www.copakelakeboatandski.com/
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!