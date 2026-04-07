2026 Benefit Silent Auction

Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi, Dance Heginbotham and Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect conducted by Michael P. Atkinson

December 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 2026. A meet and greet with Isaac Mizrahi post show is included with the tickets.

Isaac Mizrahi narrates and directs Sergei Prokofiev’s charming children’s classic, Peter & the Wolf, accompanied by Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect, conducted by Michael P. Atkinson. The cast, wearing costumes by Mizrahi, performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the 30-minute story to life for the young and young at heart.

This production sells out every year! Secure this special package now, only available to Catskill Mountain Foundation.