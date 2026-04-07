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Catskill Mountain Foundation Inc

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2026 Benefit Silent Auction

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101. “Maker’s Mark and Cherries” Print by Jack Laroux item
101. “Maker’s Mark and Cherries” Print by Jack Laroux
$1,000

Starting bid

Framed Limited Edition Print

Limited edition #5/50

31.5” x 31.5”

Custom Framed

UV museum glass

Double Matt

Ready to Hang

102. Deer Mountain Inn Mid-Week Stay item
102. Deer Mountain Inn Mid-Week Stay
$400

Starting bid

One night mid-week (Sunday-Thursday) stay at the Inn with a $150 dinner credit.

103. Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - 2 Single Day Passes item
103. Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - 2 Single Day Passes
$50

Starting bid

Two Single day passes to the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in Oak Hill, NY. This world-famous festival with workshops, glamping, food and MUSIC! July 15 - 19. (1 of 3)

104. Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - 2 Single Day Passes item
104. Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - 2 Single Day Passes
$50

Starting bid

Two Single day passes to the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in Oak Hill, NY. This world-famous festival with workshops, glamping, food and MUSIC! July 15 - 19. (2 of 3)

105. Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - 2 Single Day Passes item
105. Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - 2 Single Day Passes
$50

Starting bid

Two Single day passes to the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in Oak Hill, NY. This world-famous festival with workshops, glamping, food and MUSIC! July 15 - 19. (3 of 3)

106. Handmade Vase by Bruce Dehnert item
106. Handmade Vase by Bruce Dehnert
$50

Starting bid

Handmade vase by artist and Sugar Maples Ceramics Director Bruce Dehnert.

"Tubic"

Porcelain.

Wood-fired.

8.5" tall x 7" wide x 5" wide.

107. West Kill Staycation Package item
107. West Kill Staycation Package
$250

Starting bid

Two night stay for two at the Spruceton Inn (sprucetoninn.com), a gift basket from West Kill Brewing ( A Yeti growler, branded glass, branded hat, and a 4-pack of beer - www.westkillbrewing.com) and a guided visit to OG Farms (www.ogfarmsny.com)

108. Emerson Resort Single Night Stay item
108. Emerson Resort Single Night Stay
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a single night stay in the Inn Regal Suite at the Emerson Resort in Mt. Tremper, NY.

109. Two Windham Mountain Club Lift Tickets item
109. Two Windham Mountain Club Lift Tickets
$200

Starting bid

Two Windham Mountain Club Lift Tickets

110. Two Tickets for the 2027 Contemporary American Theater item
110. Two Tickets for the 2027 Contemporary American Theater
$300

Starting bid

The CATF season runs from July into early August 2027.  This item provides two tickets to all 5 plays that will be part of the 2027 CATF season. https://catf.org

111. Peter and Sarah Finn Private Dinner for 6 item
111. Peter and Sarah Finn Private Dinner for 6
$500

Starting bid

Offering a fun five-course vegetarian (dairy and eggs) dinner in our home for six people featuring a menu highlighting Catskills local vegetables and fruits sourced from local gardens or foraged in local forests. Wine and beer included.

112. Four tickets to Peter & the Wolf at Works & Process item
112. Four tickets to Peter & the Wolf at Works & Process
$250

Starting bid

Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi, Dance Heginbotham and Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect conducted by Michael P. Atkinson

December 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 2026. A meet and greet with Isaac Mizrahi post show is included with the tickets.

 

Isaac Mizrahi narrates and directs Sergei Prokofiev’s charming children’s classic, Peter & the Wolf, accompanied by Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect, conducted by Michael P. Atkinson. The cast, wearing costumes by Mizrahi, performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the 30-minute story to life for the young and young at heart.

 

This production sells out every year! Secure this special package now, only available to Catskill Mountain Foundation.

113. Two New York Philharmonic Rehearsal Tickets #1 item
113. Two New York Philharmonic Rehearsal Tickets #1
$200

Starting bid

Two tickets to a NY Philharmonic rehearsal in the 2026-2027 season, subject to availability. Donated by Peter & Sarah Finn

114. Two New York Philharmonic rehearsal tickets #2 item
114. Two New York Philharmonic rehearsal tickets #2
$200

Starting bid

Two tickets to a NY Philharmonic rehearsal in the 2026-2027 season, subject to availability. Donated by Abby & Pierce Sioussat

115. Framed Drawing by Kulvinder Kaur Dhew item
115. Framed Drawing by Kulvinder Kaur Dhew
$500

Starting bid

Framed drawing by artist and Sugar Maples Director Kulvinder Kaur Dhew.

"Source"

Charcoal + Glitter on archival paper

15 x 20 ins (drawing)

24 x 30 ins (frame)

116. A Private Dungeons and Dragons Game Led by Jake Shipley item
116. A Private Dungeons and Dragons Game Led by Jake Shipley
$100

Starting bid

- Between 4-6 People

- For 10 years old and up

- No supplies or prior experience required

- Characters provided or custom made

- Between 5 - 8 hours of fun

This iconic tabletop game from the 80's is back in style! Dungeons and Dragons is roleplaying fun for all ages, and led by career nerd and local actor Jake Shipley, this private session is bound to be a blast. Win this item and you'll be the talk of your group as you host an adventure from the comfort of your own home. Gather your gang as you explore, charm, and fight your way through mythical lands and strange places.

117. A Private Trivia Game Hosted by Jake Shipley item
117. A Private Trivia Game Hosted by Jake Shipley
$150

Starting bid

- For 8 or more, max of 35

- Custom theme or preselected themes

- 8 Rounds of 8 Questions

- Approx. ~3hrs of fun!

There is no better feeling than being right, except maybe when someone you love is also wrong. Capture that feeling today with a Private Trivia Game! Become the host with the most as your friends and family battle it out in a game of wits, at the event of your choosing. Jake Shipley, an experienced trivia host and longtime nerd has all the esoteric knowledge you could desire. Choose from random categories, or design a custom game that's tailored to your event!

118. Private tour of Mountain Top Arboretum item
118. Private tour of Mountain Top Arboretum
$100

Starting bid

Private tour of Mountain Top Arboretum with box lunch for up to 6 people. Also includes two free 1 year memberships to the Arboretum and a copy of Twenty One Trees.

119. "On a Trail in the Catskills" Painting by Pete Preston item
119. "On a Trail in the Catskills" Painting by Pete Preston
$350

Starting bid

Original painting by Pete Preston - "On a Trail in the Catskills"

Medium: Soft pastels

Size: 16" x 20"

120. Copake Lake Boat & Ski Sunset Cruise item
120. Copake Lake Boat & Ski Sunset Cruise
$150

Starting bid

The lucky group will get to watch the sun go down on the beautiful Copake Lake. Friday evenings also feature live music and food trucks at the marina (schedules on our website - https://www.copakelakeboatandski.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!