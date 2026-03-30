2026 Bennington County Prevention in Action Raffle

About this raffle
🎟️ 1 Ticket – $5
Each ticket equals one entry. Bundles automatically give you multiple entries for all three prize drawings.
🎟️ 5 Tickets – $20 (Save $5!)
Each ticket equals one entry. Bundles automatically give you multiple entries for all three prize drawings.
🎟️ 10 Tickets – $35 (Best Value!)
Each ticket equals one entry. Bundles automatically give you multiple entries for all three prize drawings.
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