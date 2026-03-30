Bennington County Association Against Child Abuse

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Bennington County Association Against Child Abuse

About this raffle

2026 Bennington County Prevention in Action Raffle

Single Ticket
$5

🎟️ 1 Ticket – $5

Each ticket equals one entry. Bundles automatically give you multiple entries for all three prize drawings.

5 Ticket Bundle
$20
This includes 5 tickets

🎟️ 5 Tickets – $20 (Save $5!)

Each ticket equals one entry. Bundles automatically give you multiple entries for all three prize drawings.

10 Ticket Bundle
$35
This includes 10 tickets

🎟️ 10 Tickets – $35 (Best Value!)

Each ticket equals one entry. Bundles automatically give you multiple entries for all three prize drawings.

Add a donation for Bennington County Association Against Child Abuse

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