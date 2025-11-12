2026 Berkeley Chapter Conservation Banquet

This ticket is for entry to the event plus food and open bar.
This ticket is for entry to the event plus food and open bar.
This tier gets you 2 couples tickets for the event and a 4 person reserved table. You will also receive Standard SCWA Sponsor Items:
SCWA Sponsor Gift
SCWA Sponsor Hat
As well as the opportunity to win a gun in the sponsor's only gun raffles
This tier gets you 4 couples tickets for the event and a 8 person reserved table. You will also receive Standard SCWA Sponsor Items:
SCWA Sponsor Gift
SCWA Sponsor Hat
As well as the opportunity to win a gun in the sponsor's only gun raffles
In addition to the above, you will receive 1 complimentary couples tickets to either the Sportsman's Ball or the SEWE Duck Shuck.
This tier gets you 8 couples tickets for the event and 2-8 person reserved tables. You will also receive Standard SCWA Sponsor Items:
SCWA Sponsor Gift
SCWA Sponsor Hat
As well as the opportunity to win a gun in the sponsor's only gun raffles
In addition to the above, you will receive 2 complimentary couples tickets to either the Sportsman's Ball or the SEWE Duck Shuck.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!