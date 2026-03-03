2026 BES Organization of Parents and Teacher's Annual Basket Raffle

Over $500 worth of gift cards from amazing local spots including: Big Mike’s, Cedar Mountain Cafe, Cup and Saucer, Gordingo’s, Hawg Wild, Jet’s Pizza, Quixote, Smoke On, Smokey Sunrise, Sully Steamers, Rocky’s, 185 King St., Kim and Tavi at Jersey Mike’s
- Specialty foods from Territory
- Mug and coffee from Cedar Mountain Coffee Bar
- Pottery plate from Muddabbers
- Local treats from Whistle Stop Market
- Slushie tumbler and free slushie from Cedar Mountain Moonshine
- Mug and dry soup mixes from Rocky’s
- Coffee tokens and mug from Pressed and Shaken Coffee Co
- Various gift cards to local places from family donations
Over $500 worth of gift cards from amazing local spots including: Big Mike’s, Cedar Mountain Cafe, Cup and Saucer, Gordingo’s, Hawg Wild, Jet’s Pizza, Quixote, Smoke On, Smokey Sunrise, Sully Steamers, Rocky’s, 185 King St., Kim and Tavi at Jersey Mike’s
- Specialty foods from Territory
- Mug and coffee from Cedar Mountain Coffee Bar
- Pottery plate from Muddabbers
- Local treats from Whistle Stop Market
- Slushie tumbler and free slushie from Cedar Mountain Moonshine
- Mug and dry soup mixes from Rocky’s
- Coffee tokens and mug from Pressed and Shaken Coffee Co
- Various gift cards to local places from family donations