The Brevard Elementary School Organization of Parents and Teachers

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The Brevard Elementary School Organization of Parents and Teachers

About this raffle

2026 BES Organization of Parents and Teacher's Annual Basket Raffle

Arts & Crafts Basket
$1
  • 2 lawn tickets to the Mountain Song Festival from Mountain Song Productions
  • Artwork from Ann DerGara Art
  • Handmade clay pumpkin from Brevard Clay
  • 2 tickets to “Into the Woods” from the BHS Thespians
  • Painting from Lucy Reiser Fine Art
  • Apparel from Carolina Dance Collective
  • $50 gift card from Highland Books
  • Coloring books from Theophilus
  • Hand blown glass art from Woodhaven Glass
  • Custom artwork from Sarah Dearbaugh at Studio 276 Art
  • Textile art from Emily Anne Design
  • $50 gift card for permanent  jewelry from Pampered by Kyndall
  • Adult art classes from Transylvania Community Arts Council
  • Various arts and crafts supplies from family donations
Busy Bee Basket
$1

Entertaining basket created by Mrs. Anderson that includes:

  • Integrated hot and iced coffee maker and grinder
  • Bee themed canisters, coffee mugs, and towels
  • 2 olive wood charcuterie boards
  • Entertaining cookbook
  • Coffee and tea accessories and treats
  • BES Stanley cup, toboggan, socks, koozie, water bottle, and thermos
Family Fun Basket
$1
  • Summer family membership from Brevard Health and Racquet Club
  • 2 family days passes from Brevard Rock Gym
  • Over $100 of gift cards from Crystal Mountain Gem Mine and Highland Books
  • $150 balloon garland from The Pink Balloon
  • Flavored popcorn from Rocky’s
  • Card games from Theophilus
  • $20 gift card from Dupont Canteen
  • Various board games and puzzles from family donations
Get Active Basket
$1
  • Half day fishing trip from On the Rise
  • Cycling gear and apparel  from Cane Creek, Cognative MTB, and Ohlins
  • Gift card and uniform from Transylvania Taekwondo
  • Sports trivia and water bottle from Theophilus
  • Shirt and dog treat from the Hiker and the Hound
  • Backpack, towel, hat, dry bag, socks, and change purse from D.D. Bullwinkel's
  • $50 gift card from Davidson River Outfitters
  • Various outdoor and sports gear from family donations
Grill & Chill Basket
$1
  • 17” Blackstone tabletop grill
  • $30 gift card from Food Lion
  • Grilling tools and spices from McNeely’s Ace
  • Trivet and potholder from Platt Home
  • Grill set and candles from the Hiker and the Hound
  • Shirt and flask from Cedar Mountain Moonshine
  • $25 gift card from Brevard Brewing
  • 3 camping chairs 
  • 3 person tent
  • Various outdoor and grilling equipment from family donations
O.P. Taylor's Lego Basket
$1
  • Over $500 worth of lego kits from OP Taylor’s
  • Various additional lego sets from family donations
Treat Yourself Basket
$1
  • Moxi laser treatment and serum from Skintegrity
  • 2 nights stay and a tumbler from Dupont Yurts
  • Facial from Pampered by Kyndall
  • $20 gift card from Calver Valley Farms
  • Health products from Gaia Herbs
  • Coffee and insulated cup from Starbucks
  • Socks, slippers, and candles from Theophilus
  • Candles and baskets from Platt Home
  • Pajama pants from D.D. Bullwinkel's
  • $50 gift card from Highland Books
  • Over $150 worth of gift cards to local shops and various self care items from family donations
Taste of Transylvania Basket
$1

Over $500 worth of gift cards from amazing local spots including: Big Mike’s, Cedar Mountain Cafe, Cup and Saucer, Gordingo’s, Hawg Wild, Jet’s Pizza, Quixote, Smoke On, Smokey Sunrise, Sully  Steamers, Rocky’s, 185 King St., Kim and Tavi at Jersey Mike’s

  • Specialty foods from Territory
  • Mug and coffee from Cedar Mountain Coffee Bar
  • Pottery plate from Muddabbers
  • Local treats from Whistle Stop Market
  • Slushie tumbler and free slushie from Cedar Mountain Moonshine
  • Mug and dry soup mixes from Rocky’s
  • Coffee tokens and mug from Pressed and Shaken Coffee Co
  • Various gift cards to local places from family donations
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