Beta Chapter Alumni Association Inc

Hosted by

Beta Chapter Alumni Association Inc

About this event

2026 Beta Chapter Retreat

Washington

DC, USA

Early Bird Registration
$150
Available until Apr 2

Early Bird Registration Alumni Brothers

General Beta Brother Registration
$250

Alumni Brothers General Registration

College Brother Registration
$50

For Beta Brothers who are current college students or who graduated in 2026.

Red Sponsorship
$500

Red Sponsorship - Beta retreat cup

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Gold Sponsorship - Beta retreat cup, cigar

Black Sponsorship
$2,000

Black Sponsorship - Bottle of chosen liquor, Beta retreat cup, cigar

Old Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Old Gold Sponsorship - Customized paddle, bottle of chosen liquor, Beta retreat cup, cigar

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!