2026 Beta Chapter Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
Early Bird Registration Alumni Brothers
Alumni Brothers General Registration
For Beta Brothers who are current college students or who graduated in 2026.
Red Sponsorship - Beta retreat cup
Gold Sponsorship - Beta retreat cup, cigar
Black Sponsorship - Bottle of chosen liquor, Beta retreat cup, cigar
Old Gold Sponsorship - Customized paddle, bottle of chosen liquor, Beta retreat cup, cigar
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!