2026 Bethel Colony of Mercy Golf Tournament Sponsorship

• $350 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund (Pays for one student to go through our program) • Your name or company logo on the Foundation Sponsor Banner at Registration

• A foursome to play in the tournament on either day. • Your name or company logo listed as a Foundation Sponsor on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students) • Your name or company listed as a Foundation Sponsor on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter