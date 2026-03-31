2026 Bethel Colony of Mercy Golf Tournament Sponsorship

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Lenoir, NC 28645, USA
• $350 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund (Pays for one student to go through our program) • Your name or company logo on the Cornerstone Sponsor Banner at Registration • Spotlight Recognition as a Cornerstone Sponsor from our Executive Director at the Tournament Kickoff • A foursome to play in the tournament on either day. • Your name or company logo listed as a Cornerstone Sponsor on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students) • Your name or company listed as a Cornerstone Sponsor on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter
• $350 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund (Pays for one student to go through our program) • Your name or company logo on the Foundation Sponsor Banner at Registration
• A foursome to play in the tournament on either day. • Your name or company logo listed as a Foundation Sponsor on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students) • Your name or company listed as a Foundation Sponsor on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter
• $100 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund • Your name or company logo on the Pathway Sponsor Banner at Registration • Your name or company listed as an Pathway Sponsor on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students) • Your name or company listed as an Pathway Sponsor on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter
• $50 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund • Your name or company listed as a Threshold Sponsor on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students) • Your name or company listed as a Threshold Sponsor on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter
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