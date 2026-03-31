Bethel Colony of Mercy Inc.

Hosted by

Bethel Colony of Mercy Inc.

About this event

2026 Bethel Colony of Mercy Golf Tournament Sponsorship

2065 Cedar Rock Estate Dr

Lenoir, NC 28645, USA

Cornerstone Sponsor
$1,500

• $350 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund (Pays for one student to go through our program) • Your name or company logo on the Cornerstone Sponsor Banner at Registration • Spotlight Recognition as a Cornerstone Sponsor from our Executive Director at the Tournament Kickoff • A foursome to play in the tournament on either day. • Your name or company logo listed as a Cornerstone Sponsor on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students) • Your name or company listed as a Cornerstone Sponsor on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter

Foundation Sponsor
$1,000

• $350 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund (Pays for one student to go through our program) • Your name or company logo on the Foundation Sponsor Banner at Registration

• A foursome to play in the tournament on either day. • Your name or company logo listed as a Foundation Sponsor on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students) • Your name or company listed as a Foundation Sponsor on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter

Pathway Sponsor
$500

• $100 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund • Your name or company logo on the Pathway Sponsor Banner at Registration • Your name or company listed as an Pathway Sponsor on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students) • Your name or company listed as an Pathway Sponsor on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter

Threshold Sponsor
$250

• $50 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund • Your name or company listed as a Threshold Sponsor on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students) • Your name or company listed as a Threshold Sponsor on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter

Legacy Sponsor
$350
  • 100% of your sponsorship goes directly towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund
  • A sign in our Legacy Green area acknowledging the honoree
  • The honoree will be listed on Bethel's website and in our Newsletter
Add a donation for Bethel Colony of Mercy Inc.

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