2026 BeyondNAS Conference

About this event
*Use early-bird discount code "NAS26" for $10 off your ticket purchase. Valid until 2/1/26.
Exclusive "Presented by" naming rights for the conference, branding visibility on conference promo collateral and virtual broadcast, premier recognition in press releases/email marketing/media outreach, full-page ad in conference program, one exhibitor table and 8 complimentary tickets, includes breakfast & lunch, onstage recognition during opening and closing remarks, opportunity to provide brief remarks during conference
One available - Help us expand our outreach nationwide! Includes: Exclusive online broadcast sponsor recognition on livestream and recordings, branding on virtual broadcast platform and registration page, highlight in national outreach to online attendees, half-page ad in the conference program, one exhibitor table and six complimentary tickets (including breakfast and lunch), onstage and virtual mention in opening remarks.
One available - Fuel our attendees throughout the day! Includes: branding at all food & beverage stations, recognition in program agenda as official food & beverage sponsor, quarter-page ad in the conference program, one exhibitor table and four complimentary tickets, includes breakfast & lunch, verbal recognition during meal breaks.
Help bring experts to the podium! Includes: recognition as a speaker sponsor during introduction of sponsored speaker, branding on conference program and website, two complimentary tickets, includes breakfast and lunch, verbal thank-you from stage during session.
One available - Make attendance possible for families! Includes: Branding at onsite childcare space and in program, recognition on website as daycare sponsor, two complimentary tickets, includes breakfast and lunch, verbal thank-you during childcare announcement.
Promote your services, products, or mission directly to attendees! Includes: One exhibitor table in conference exhibitor area, two complimentary tickets, including breakfast & lunch), listing in program and website.
