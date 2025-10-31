To The Moon And Back Inc

To The Moon And Back Inc

2026 BeyondNAS Conference

180 Water St

Plymouth, MA 02360, USA

General Admission
$40

*Use early-bird discount code "NAS26" for $10 off your ticket purchase. Valid until 2/1/26.

Admission + CEUs
$60

*Use early-bird discount code "NAS26" for $10 off your ticket purchase. Valid until 2/1/26.

Online Attendee
$60
Presenting Sponsor - Town of Plymouth ARISE
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive "Presented by" naming rights for the conference, branding visibility on conference promo collateral and virtual broadcast, premier recognition in press releases/email marketing/media outreach, full-page ad in conference program, one exhibitor table and 8 complimentary tickets, includes breakfast & lunch, onstage recognition during opening and closing remarks, opportunity to provide brief remarks during conference

Sponsorship Opportunity: Online Broadcast
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

One available - Help us expand our outreach nationwide! Includes: Exclusive online broadcast sponsor recognition on livestream and recordings, branding on virtual broadcast platform and registration page, highlight in national outreach to online attendees, half-page ad in the conference program, one exhibitor table and six complimentary tickets (including breakfast and lunch), onstage and virtual mention in opening remarks.

Sponsorship Opportunity: Food & Beverage
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One available - Fuel our attendees throughout the day! Includes: branding at all food & beverage stations, recognition in program agenda as official food & beverage sponsor, quarter-page ad in the conference program, one exhibitor table and four complimentary tickets, includes breakfast & lunch, verbal recognition during meal breaks.

Sponsorship Opportunity (4 available): Speaker 1
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Help bring experts to the podium! Includes: recognition as a speaker sponsor during introduction of sponsored speaker, branding on conference program and website, two complimentary tickets, includes breakfast and lunch, verbal thank-you from stage during session.

Sponsorship Opportunity: Speaker 2
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Help bring experts to the podium! Includes: recognition as a speaker sponsor during introduction of sponsored speaker, branding on conference program and website, two complimentary tickets, includes breakfast and lunch, verbal thank-you from stage during session.

Sponsorship Opportunity: Speaker 3
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Help bring experts to the podium! Includes: recognition as a speaker sponsor during introduction of sponsored speaker, branding on conference program and website, two complimentary tickets, includes breakfast and lunch, verbal thank-you from stage during session.

Sponsorship Opportunity: Speaker 4
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Help bring experts to the podium! Includes: recognition as a speaker sponsor during introduction of sponsored speaker, branding on conference program and website, two complimentary tickets, includes breakfast and lunch, verbal thank-you from stage during session.

Sponsorship Opportunity: Daycare
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

One available - Make attendance possible for families! Includes: Branding at onsite childcare space and in program, recognition on website as daycare sponsor, two complimentary tickets, includes breakfast and lunch, verbal thank-you during childcare announcement.

Exhibitor Tables (For-Profit, 4 available): Table 1
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Promote your services, products, or mission directly to attendees! Includes: One exhibitor table in conference exhibitor area, two complimentary tickets, including breakfast & lunch), listing in program and website.

Exhibitor Tables (For-Profit): Table 2
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Promote your services, products, or mission directly to attendees! Includes: One exhibitor table in conference exhibitor area, two complimentary tickets, including breakfast & lunch), listing in program and website.

Exhibitor Tables (For-Profit): Table 3
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Promote your services, products, or mission directly to attendees! Includes: One exhibitor table in conference exhibitor area, two complimentary tickets, including breakfast & lunch), listing in program and website.

Exhibitor Tables (For-Profit): Table 4
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Promote your services, products, or mission directly to attendees! Includes: One exhibitor table in conference exhibitor area, two complimentary tickets, including breakfast & lunch), listing in program and website.

Exhibitor Tables (Non-Profit, 4 available): Table 1
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Promote your services, products, or mission directly to attendees! Includes: One exhibitor table in conference exhibitor area, two complimentary tickets, including breakfast & lunch), listing in program and website.

Exhibitor Tables (Non-Profit): Table 2
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Promote your services, products, or mission directly to attendees! Includes: One exhibitor table in conference exhibitor area, two complimentary tickets, including breakfast & lunch), listing in program and website.

Exhibitor Tables (Non-Profit): Table 3
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Promote your services, products, or mission directly to attendees! Includes: One exhibitor table in conference exhibitor area, two complimentary tickets, including breakfast & lunch), listing in program and website.

Exhibitor Tables (Non-Profit): Table 4
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Promote your services, products, or mission directly to attendees! Includes: One exhibitor table in conference exhibitor area, two complimentary tickets, including breakfast & lunch), listing in program and website.

