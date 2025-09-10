2026 Barry Fowler Memorial Golf Classic Player Registration

Registration for a team of 4 will cover the following for 4 participants: Tournament greens fees, complimentary breakfast and lunch, complimentary driving range balls prior to the event, 2 mulligans/participant and player goodie bags. Carts not included.
Registration for a partial team of 2 will cover the following for 2 participants: Tournament greens fees, complimentary breakfast and lunch, complimentary driving range balls prior to the event, 2 mulligans/participant and player goodie bags. Carts not included.
Registration for a single participant will cover the following: Tournament greens fees, complimentary breakfast and lunch, complimentary driving range balls prior to the event, 2 mulligans and a player goodie bag. Carts not included. Singles will be grouped to form a team of 3 or 4 for the event.
Cart Rental (accommodates 2 players). Carts are limited. We will do our best to accommodate all players in need of a cart but If we cannot, we will reach out to you directly and you will receive a refund.
