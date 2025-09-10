2026 Barry Fowler Memorial Golf Classic - Community Partner Opportunities

Hosted by
Business name recognition included on tournament posters, promotional handouts and print ads. Verbal mention and thank you of partnership in Tournament Welcome. Individual Facebook mention as Champion Lead Sponsor. FREE Registration for Team of 4 (Value: $300). Be sure to get your Discount Code from Dr. Hanson prior to registering your team if you would like to utilize the FREE Registration offer.
Logo recognition on XL Supporting Sponsor Sign displayed through duration of the tournament. Individual Facebook mention as supporting sponsor. FREE Registration for Team of 4 (Value: $300). Be sure to get your Discount Code from Dr. Hanson prior to registering your team if you would like to utilize the FREE Registration offer.
Business name recognition on Goodie Bags given to all participants.
Business Name or logo (dependent on size constraints) included on complimentary golf balls for each tournament participant.
Signage on Lunch tables as well as verbal mention and thank you of partnership in Tournament Welcome.
Signage on Driving Range
Signage on Breakfast Serving Table
Signage on Scoreboards
Signage on Hole #3 along with verbal mention and thank you of partnership in Tournament Welcome.
Signage on Beverage Cart/Station throughout duration of the tournament.
Business name recognition on gift certificate - Good for One FREE Beverage - distributed to all players.
Signage at challenge hole and business name recognition during hole prize presentation.
Signage at challenge hole and business name recognition during hole prize presentation.
Hole sponsorship signage.
10 hole prizes are distributed after the tournament for various hole challenges. This sponsorship helps purchase those prizes. Business name recognition upon prize distribution.
