2026 Barry Fowler Memorial Golf Classic - Community Partner Opportunities

127 Old Hicks Rd

Plains, MT 59859, USA

Champion Sponsorship
$3,000
Available until Apr 1

Business name recognition included on tournament posters, promotional handouts and print ads. Verbal mention and thank you of partnership in Tournament Welcome. Individual Facebook mention as Champion Lead Sponsor. FREE Registration for Team of 4 (Value: $300). Be sure to get your Discount Code from Dr. Hanson prior to registering your team if you would like to utilize the FREE Registration offer.

Supporting Sponsor
$2,000
Available until Aug 8

Logo recognition on XL Supporting Sponsor Sign displayed through duration of the tournament. Individual Facebook mention as supporting sponsor. FREE Registration for Team of 4 (Value: $300). Be sure to get your Discount Code from Dr. Hanson prior to registering your team if you would like to utilize the FREE Registration offer.

Goodie Bag Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Jul 12

Business name recognition on Goodie Bags given to all participants.

Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,200
Available until Jul 11

Business Name or logo (dependent on size constraints) included on complimentary golf balls for each tournament participant.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Signage on Lunch tables as well as verbal mention and thank you of partnership in Tournament Welcome.

Driving Range Sponsor
$750
Available until Aug 9

Signage on Driving Range

Breakfast Sponsor
$750

Signage on Breakfast Serving Table

Scoreboard Sponsor
$750

Signage on Scoreboards

$15,000 Hole in One Challenge
$500
Available until Jul 19

Signage on Hole #3 along with verbal mention and thank you of partnership in Tournament Welcome.

Beverage Cart/Station Sponsor
$500

Signage on Beverage Cart/Station throughout duration of the tournament.

One FREE Beverage Sponsor
$400
Available until Aug 9

Business name recognition on gift certificate - Good for One FREE Beverage - distributed to all players.

Long Drive - Women
$300
Available until Aug 9

Signage at challenge hole and business name recognition during hole prize presentation.

Long Drive - Men
$300
Available until Aug 9

Signage at challenge hole and business name recognition during hole prize presentation.

Hole Sponsor
$200
Available until Aug 9

Hole sponsorship signage.

Hole Prize Sponsor
$100

10 hole prizes are distributed after the tournament for various hole challenges. This sponsorship helps purchase those prizes. Business name recognition upon prize distribution.

