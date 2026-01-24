Bowling Green Youth Hockey Association

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Bowling Green Youth Hockey Association

About this shop

2026 BGYHA YHD Sales

Tickets - Raffle and Wheel of Prizes item
Tickets - Raffle and Wheel of Prizes item
Tickets - Raffle and Wheel of Prizes
$1

Tickets are $1 each for raffle and wheel of prizes. Tickets are not eligible for entries into Grillin' or Chillin' raffles or 50/50 tickets.

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50/50 Tickets item
50/50 Tickets
$5

5 tickets for $5

12 tickets for $10

25 tickets for $20

70 tickets for $50

150 tickets for $100

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Single Cupcake item
Single Cupcake
$4

Grandma Deb's famous cupcakes

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Box of 6 cupcakes item
Box of 6 cupcakes
$20

Grandma Deb's famous cupcakes

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Chuck A Puck item
Chuck A Puck
$1

Chuck A Puck will be during the 1st intermission of the BGHS Varsity game. Sponsored by Brianne Francis Serenity Realty

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Stickers/Magnets while supplies last item
Stickers/Magnets while supplies last
$5

Various additional items while supplies last

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SILENT AUCTION Payments item
SILENT AUCTION Payments
Pay what you can

Adjust amount you are paying to match your WINNING bid

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Add a donation for Bowling Green Youth Hockey Association

$

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