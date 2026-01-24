2026 BGYHA YHD Sales

Offered by
About this shop
Tickets are $1 each for raffle and wheel of prizes. Tickets are not eligible for entries into Grillin' or Chillin' raffles or 50/50 tickets.
5 tickets for $5
12 tickets for $10
25 tickets for $20
70 tickets for $50
150 tickets for $100
Grandma Deb's famous cupcakes
Grandma Deb's famous cupcakes
Chuck A Puck will be during the 1st intermission of the BGHS Varsity game. Sponsored by Brianne Francis Serenity Realty
Various additional items while supplies last
Adjust amount you are paying to match your WINNING bid
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!