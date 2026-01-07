International Association Of Black Professional Firefighters Inc

Hosted by

International Association Of Black Professional Firefighters Inc

About this event

IABPFF Inc. 2026 Biennial Convention

151 W 5th St

Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA

Members Early Bird
$375
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the full program with discounted access to all main activities.

Members Regular Registration
$400
Available until Jul 18

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Members Late and On-Site Registration
$500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, with increased registration.

Retirees, Host Chapter, and E Board Early Registration
$250
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, with increased registration.

Retirees, Host Chapter, and E Board Registration
$300
Available until Jul 18

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Retirees, Host Chapter, and E Board Late and Onsite Reg
$375

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, with increased registration.

IABPFF, Inc. Ad Booklet (Outside Cover)
$500
Available until Jul 18

Outside Cover 8x11

IABPFF, Inc. Ad Booklet (Inside Cover)
$300
Available until Jul 18

Inside Cover 8x11

IABPFF, Inc. Ad Booklet (Full Page)
$200
Available until Jul 18

Full Page 8x11

IABPFF, Inc. Ad Booklet (Half Page)
$100
Available until Jul 18

Half Page 8x5x5.5

IABPFF, Inc. Ad Booklet (1/4 Page)
$75
Available until Jul 18

1/4 Page 4.25x5.5

IABPFF, Inc. Ad Booklet (Business Card)
$40
Available until Jul 18

Business Card 4.25x2.75

Vendor Table
$300

CANCELLATION FEE SCHEDULE: All requests must be in writing within 30 calendar days of the convention date – 50% Refund

Within 15 calendar days of conference date – NO REFUND

Premium Partnership
$10,000

Annual partnership, recognized partner at all community-related events

Opportunity for a special CEO message in the convention Program

Opportunity for a company video advertisement during the convention banquet

One reserved table at both the luncheon and banquet

Sponsorship recognition in conference marketing materials

Logo displayed at activities

Multiple mentions of the company’s participation in all pre-convention and convention activities

Sponsorship promotional material in the convention bag

Full page advertisement in conference program

Website logo recognition as a convention sponsor on the IABPFF, Inc. sponsor page

a

Online website link

Platinum Partnership
$5,000

Opportunity for a special CEO message in the convention program

Opportunity for a company video advertisement during the convention banquet

Two complimentary guests at luncheon and banquet

Sponsorship recognition in annual convention marketing materials

Sponsorship promotional material in the convention bag

1/2 page advertisement in convention program

Website logo recognition as a convention sponsor

Gold Partnership
$2,500

Opportunity for a special CEO message in the convention program

Opportunity for the company representative to be recognized at all activities

Two complimentary guests at the banquet

Sponsorship recognition in convention marketing materials

Sponsorship promotional materials in convention bags

1/4 advertisement in convention program

Silver Partnership
$1,500

Two complimentary guests at the banquet

Sponsorship recognition in convention marketing materials

Sponsorship promotional materials in convention bags

1/4 page advertisement in convention program

Bronze Partnership
$1,000

Two complimentary guests at the banquet

Sponsorship recognition in convention marketing materials

Sponsorship promotional materials in convention bags

Convention program advertisement

International Awards Banquet
$12,000

Recognition throughout the evening as the sponsor for the event

Complimentary tickets for the company representative and the guest to sit at the VIP table and make remarks

Complimentary tickets for the company to have a reserved table for 8 guests

Promotional recognition on the convention program

Logo exposure at the sponsored event

Opportunity to distribute promotional items to attendees at the sponsored event

Mid Week Luncheon
$7,500

Recognition as a sponsor for the Mid-week Luncheon

Complimentary tickets for the company representative and the guest to sit at the VIP table and make remarks

Complimentary tickets for the company to have 2 additional guests

Promotional recognition on the convention program

Logo exposure at the sponsored event

Opportunity to distribute promotional items to attendees at the sponsored event

IABPFF, Inc. Community Event
$5,000

Recognition as a sponsor for the community event

Opportunity for the company representative to address the membership

Promotional recognition on the convention program

Logo exposure at the sponsored event

Opportunity to distribute promotional items to attendees at the event

IABPFF, Inc Welcome Reception
$1,000

Recognition as a sponsor for the community event

Opportunity for the company representative to address the membership

Promotional recognition on the convention program

Logo exposure at the sponsored event

Distribution of promotional items to attendees at the sponsored events

IABPFF, Inc. Hospitality Suite
$1,000

Recognition as the exclusive sponsor for the Hospitality Suite

Promotional recognition on the conference program

Logo exposure at the sponsored event

Opportunity to distribute promotional items to attendees at the sponsored event

Add a donation for International Association Of Black Professional Firefighters Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!