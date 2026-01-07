IABPFF Inc. 2026 Biennial Convention

Hosted by
Enjoy the full program with discounted access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Outside Cover 8x11
Inside Cover 8x11
Full Page 8x11
Half Page 8x5x5.5
1/4 Page 4.25x5.5
Business Card 4.25x2.75
CANCELLATION FEE SCHEDULE: All requests must be in writing within 30 calendar days of the convention date – 50% Refund
Within 15 calendar days of conference date – NO REFUND
Annual partnership, recognized partner at all community-related events
•
Opportunity for a special CEO message in the convention Program
•
Opportunity for a company video advertisement during the convention banquet
•
One reserved table at both the luncheon and banquet
•
Sponsorship recognition in conference marketing materials
•
Logo displayed at activities
•
Multiple mentions of the company’s participation in all pre-convention and convention activities
•
Sponsorship promotional material in the convention bag
•
Full page advertisement in conference program
•
Website logo recognition as a convention sponsor on the IABPFF, Inc. sponsor page
a
Online website link
•
Two complimentary guests at luncheon and banquet
•
Sponsorship recognition in annual convention marketing materials
•
Sponsorship promotional material in the convention bag
•
1/2 page advertisement in convention program
•
Website logo recognition as a convention sponsor
•
Two complimentary guests at the banquet
•
Sponsorship recognition in convention marketing materials
•
Sponsorship promotional materials in convention bags
•
1/4 advertisement in convention program
Two complimentary guests at the banquet
•
Sponsorship recognition in convention marketing materials
•
Sponsorship promotional materials in convention bags
•
1/4 page advertisement in convention program
Two complimentary guests at the banquet
•
Sponsorship recognition in convention marketing materials
•
Sponsorship promotional materials in convention bags
•
Convention program advertisement
Recognition throughout the evening as the sponsor for the event
•
Complimentary tickets for the company representative and the guest to sit at the VIP table and make remarks
•
Complimentary tickets for the company to have a reserved table for 8 guests
•
Promotional recognition on the convention program
•
Logo exposure at the sponsored event
•
Opportunity to distribute promotional items to attendees at the sponsored event
Recognition as a sponsor for the Mid-week Luncheon
•
Complimentary tickets for the company representative and the guest to sit at the VIP table and make remarks
•
Complimentary tickets for the company to have 2 additional guests
•
Promotional recognition on the convention program
•
Logo exposure at the sponsored event
•
Opportunity to distribute promotional items to attendees at the sponsored event
Recognition as a sponsor for the community event
•
Opportunity for the company representative to address the membership
•
Promotional recognition on the convention program
•
Logo exposure at the sponsored event
•
Opportunity to distribute promotional items to attendees at the event
Recognition as a sponsor for the community event
•
Opportunity for the company representative to address the membership
•
Promotional recognition on the convention program
•
Logo exposure at the sponsored event
•
Distribution of promotional items to attendees at the sponsored events
Recognition as the exclusive sponsor for the Hospitality Suite
•
Promotional recognition on the conference program
•
Logo exposure at the sponsored event
•
Opportunity to distribute promotional items to attendees at the sponsored event
$
