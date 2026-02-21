2026 Big Blue Tackle Registration

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About the memberships
No expiration
Football registration includes personalized jersey, use of helmet, shoulder pads, practice jersey and pants, league fees, rentals and league insurance. Cleats and mouthguards are not included
No expiration
Registration must be paid in full in order to receive jersey. If you are opting for the “payment plan” you will need to save this link to make further payments
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!