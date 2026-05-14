2026 BIG Conference!

About this event
You are an organization or individual who wants to spread BIG to as many people as possible by supporting those who are not able to afford the full conference registration fee. This registration level will support yourself and up to two scholarship applicants to attend the conference.
You work for a medium to large non-profit, government, or educational institution, and your organization is paying for the cost of your registration. By registering at this level, you are paying the actual per person cost to attend the conference.
This subsidized registration level is for institutions that do not have sufficient conference or professional development budgets, or individuals who are covering the registration cost out of their own funds and who cannot afford the higher ticket rates.
This subsidized registration option is for individuals who are staff of small community nonprofits and grassroots advocates and community members who are covering the cost out of their own funds. Please select this level if you do not have the capacity to pay the Co-Creator rate.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!