2026 Big Red Dinner Event - A Fright to Remember

About this event
🎟️ Score a VIP Table! 🎟️
Upgrade your night and experience the Big Red Dinner Event like a true VIP! Each VIP Table seats 8 guests and includes an exclusive package designed to make your evening extra special.
✨ VIP Table Includes:
• Dinner for 8 guests
• Beer & wine bar access
• A “snacky” charcuterie plate for your table
• Optional business signage at your table
• Business logo featured in our event program
• One free signature drink per person
• One ONE TIME USE “skip-the-line” bar pass per person
• Priority dinner service — one of the first 10 tables to eat (out of 33)
• One free 50/50 ticket per person
• One VIP parking spot per table
This is the ultimate way to enjoy our biggest fundraising event of the year—premium perks, prime seating, and a night full of frightfully fun memories.
VIP tables are limited and highly sought after, so don’t wait to claim yours!
Includes 8 seat, dinner and bar (beer & wine)
Seats may only be purchased with a confirmed table. Please include the name of the table host in the comments so we can seat you correctly.
Includes Dinner, and Bar (beer and wine).
Seats may only be purchased with a confirmed table. Please include the name of the table host in the comments so we can seat you correctly.
Includes Dinner, and Bar (beer and wine).
Help Us Set the Scene — Become a Decorations Sponsor!
Sponsorship includes event signage, your business logo in our event program, and a shout-out on social media.
Photo Booth Sponsorship Opportunity
Our photo booth is a guest favorite. Sponsor it and ensure your business is included in all event photos throughout the evening.
Sponsor the Bar — the hottest spot of the evening!
Sponsorship includes custom cocktail napkins featuring your logo and prominent signage at the bar.
Basket Raffle Ticket Sheets
25 tickets per sheet
Will be at your table when you arrive.
24 for $20
Tickets will be at your table when you arrive.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!