2026 Big Smoke in Little Kalama Vendor Registration

Your vendor space is up to 30' x 20' and includes 120 watt electrical outlet.



Please bring your own heavy duty extension cord.



Payment for this space is your acceptance of the following rules:



No Stakes in the Grass

Do not accept tokens for payment

Do not host your own raffle

No Trailers on the Grass (we will place you along the perimeter of the lawn)

No Dogs Allowed

Do not sell or promote obscene, racial or politically charged materials