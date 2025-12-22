2026 Big Smoke in Little Kalama Vendor Registration

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 19, 2027
Your vendor space is up to 30' x 20'.
Payment for this space is your acceptance of the following rules:
No Stakes in the Grass
Do not accept tokens for payment
Do not host your own raffle
No Trailers on the Grass (we will place you along the perimeter of the lawn)
No Dogs Allowed
Do not sell or promote obscene, racial or politically charged materials
Valid until March 19, 2027
Your vendor space is up to 30' x 20' and includes 120 watt electrical outlet.
Please bring your own heavy duty extension cord.
Payment for this space is your acceptance of the following rules:
No Stakes in the Grass
Do not accept tokens for payment
Do not host your own raffle
No Trailers on the Grass (we will place you along the perimeter of the lawn)
No Dogs Allowed
Do not sell or promote obscene, racial or politically charged materials
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