2026 Bike Prom Volunteers

About this event
Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Set Up Crew
Time - 6:30pm - 8:00pm
Help transform the venue before the party begins! Volunteers should be comfortable carrying boxes, moving supplies, and hanging decorations to bring Bike Prom to life. Stay for the event, all volunteers get FREE entry.
Silent Auction - Shift 1
Time - 7:30pm - 8:30pm
Keep an eye on our amazing auction items, answer questions, and encourage guests to bid. Your enthusiasm helps support Bike Fort Collins while ensuring our auction runs smoothly. Stay for the event, all volunteers get FREE entry.
Silent Auction - Shift 2
Time - 8:30pm - 9:30pm
Keep an eye on our amazing auction items, answer questions, and encourage guests to bid. Your enthusiasm helps support Bike Fort Collins while ensuring our auction runs smoothly. Come Early for the event, all volunteers get FREE entry.
Silent Auction - Shift 3
Time - 9:30pm - 10:30pm
Keep an eye on our amazing auction items, answer questions, and encourage guests to bid. Your enthusiasm helps support Bike Fort Collins while ensuring our auction runs smoothly. Help distribute items to winners. Come Early for the event, all volunteers get FREE entry.
Tear Down Crew
Time - 11:30pm - 12:30am
After the dancing ends, we need a few helping hands to pack up decorations, load supplies, and return the venue to its original setup. Come Early for the event, all volunteers get FREE entry.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!