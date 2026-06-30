A punk-rock couple rides a bicycle adorned with flowers in the foreground, while the background features event details and graphics for "Bike Prom" hosted by Bike Fort Collins.
Bike Fort Collins

Hosted by

Bike Fort Collins

About this event

2026 Bike Prom Volunteers

The Lyric - 1209 N College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA

Set Up Crew
Free

Set Up Crew

Time - 6:30pm - 8:00pm


Help transform the venue before the party begins! Volunteers should be comfortable carrying boxes, moving supplies, and hanging decorations to bring Bike Prom to life. Stay for the event, all volunteers get FREE entry.

Silent Auction - Shift 1
Free

Silent Auction - Shift 1

Time - 7:30pm - 8:30pm


Keep an eye on our amazing auction items, answer questions, and encourage guests to bid. Your enthusiasm helps support Bike Fort Collins while ensuring our auction runs smoothly. Stay for the event, all volunteers get FREE entry.

Silent Auction - Shift 2
Free

Silent Auction - Shift 2

Time - 8:30pm - 9:30pm


Keep an eye on our amazing auction items, answer questions, and encourage guests to bid. Your enthusiasm helps support Bike Fort Collins while ensuring our auction runs smoothly. Come Early for the event, all volunteers get FREE entry.

Silent Auction - Shift 3
Free

Silent Auction - Shift 3

Time - 9:30pm - 10:30pm


Keep an eye on our amazing auction items, answer questions, and encourage guests to bid. Your enthusiasm helps support Bike Fort Collins while ensuring our auction runs smoothly. Help distribute items to winners. Come Early for the event, all volunteers get FREE entry.

Tear Down Crew
Free

Tear Down Crew

Time - 11:30pm - 12:30am


After the dancing ends, we need a few helping hands to pack up decorations, load supplies, and return the venue to its original setup. Come Early for the event, all volunteers get FREE entry.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!