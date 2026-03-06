2026 Bingo After Dark Sponsorships

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About this event
As the premier event sponsor, you will receive elite logo placement on all marketing and signage , verbal recognition throughout the evening, a reserved VIP table for 8 guests, as well as logo on PTO website and post- event thank you.
As the Bootlegger sponsor , you will have exclusive signage at the bar, A named signature cocktail , logo on event program and screen as well as reserved table for 4 guests.
The High Roller table sponsor includes a reserved table for 8 guests, table signage with your business name and logo on the event program.
With a lucky charm sponsorship, you will be supporting the prizes and bingo rounds with recognition during the sponsored bingo round, logo on prize signage and mention in event program.
*More than one can be purchased up to $500.00 donation.
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