Aledo Parent-teacher Organization Inc

Hosted by

Aledo Parent-teacher Organization Inc

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Bingo After Dark Sponsorships

128 Heather Wind Ln

Weatherford, TX 76087, USA

Headline Sponsor
$2,000

As the premier event sponsor, you will receive elite logo placement on all marketing and signage , verbal recognition throughout the evening, a reserved VIP table for 8 guests, as well as logo on PTO website and post- event thank you.

Bootlegger Sponsor
$1,000

As the Bootlegger sponsor , you will have exclusive signage at the bar, A named signature cocktail , logo on event program and screen as well as reserved table for 4 guests.

High Roller Sponsor
$750

The High Roller table sponsor includes a reserved table for 8 guests, table signage with your business name and logo on the event program.

Lucky Charm Sponsor
$250

With a lucky charm sponsorship, you will be supporting the prizes and bingo rounds with recognition during the sponsored bingo round, logo on prize signage and mention in event program.

*More than one can be purchased up to $500.00 donation.

Other Donation
$100

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