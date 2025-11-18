The Plum Borough Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

The Plum Borough Chamber Of Commerce

2026 Bingo Sponsorship

Cover All Sponsor
$500

- 3 name mentions throughout the evening

- can set up an informational Table

- Signage at the event

- Acknowledged in Annual Dinner program and slide show

- Facebook post

- 4 tickets to the event

- Will be announced as Cover All Sponsor during that game

- Will be featured on the ball tracker screens at the event

Special Game Sponsor
$250

- 2 name mentions throughout the evening

- Signage at the event

- Acknowledged in Annual Dinner program and slide show

- Facebook post

- 2 tickets to the event

- Announced as one of the Special Game Sponsors during that game

Prize Sponsor
$100

- Name mentioned at the event

- Signage at the event

- Facebook post

- Announced as one of the Prize Sponsors during one of the 10 regular games

Food Sponsor
$50

- Signage at the event

- Facebook post

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!