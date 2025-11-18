2026 Bingo Sponsorship

Hosted by
- 3 name mentions throughout the evening
- can set up an informational Table
- Signage at the event
- Acknowledged in Annual Dinner program and slide show
- Facebook post
- 4 tickets to the event
- Will be announced as Cover All Sponsor during that game
- Will be featured on the ball tracker screens at the event
- 2 name mentions throughout the evening
- Signage at the event
- Acknowledged in Annual Dinner program and slide show
- Facebook post
- 2 tickets to the event
- Announced as one of the Special Game Sponsors during that game
- Name mentioned at the event
- Signage at the event
- Facebook post
- Announced as one of the Prize Sponsors during one of the 10 regular games
- Signage at the event
- Facebook post
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!