2026 Bini Golf Outing (Sponsorship Opportunities)

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About this shop
Includes Golf, Brunch & Dinner for four (4). Your Name/Logo will be listed as the Presenting Sponsor on all promotional materials. You will receive an acknowledgement plaque.
Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed at Brunch as well as on the Event Sponsorship Board.
Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on all Golf Carts and on the Event Sponsorship Board.
Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on the Beverage Carts and on the Event Sponsorship Board.
Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on the Event Towels and on the Event Sponsorship Board.
Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on the Most Accurate Drive Hole and on the Event Sponsorship Board.
Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on the Closest To The Pin Hole and on the Event Sponsorship Board.
Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on the Longest Drive Hole and on the Event Sponsorship Board.
Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed at the Hole In One Hole and on the Event Sponsorship Board.
Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed at Registration and on the Event Sponsorship Board.
Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on a Custom Bini Flag on the course.
Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on a Tee Sponsor Sign.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!