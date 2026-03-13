Carl Vincent Bini Memorial Fund

Offered by

Carl Vincent Bini Memorial Fund

About this shop

2026 Bini Golf Outing (Sponsorship Opportunities)

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Includes Golf, Brunch & Dinner for four (4). Your Name/Logo will be listed as the Presenting Sponsor on all promotional materials. You will receive an acknowledgement plaque.

Golf Brunch Sponsor
$3,500

Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed at Brunch as well as on the Event Sponsorship Board.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500

Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on all Golf Carts and on the Event Sponsorship Board.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on the Beverage Carts and on the Event Sponsorship Board.

Event Towel Sponsor
$1,500

Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on the Event Towels and on the Event Sponsorship Board.

Most Accurate Drive Sponsor
$1,000

Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on the Most Accurate Drive Hole and on the Event Sponsorship Board.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$1,000

Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on the Closest To The Pin Hole and on the Event Sponsorship Board.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$1,000

Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on the Longest Drive Hole and on the Event Sponsorship Board.

Hole in One Sponsor
$1,000

Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed at the Hole In One Hole and on the Event Sponsorship Board.

Registration Sponsor
$750

Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed at Registration and on the Event Sponsorship Board.

Pin Sponsor
$500

Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on a Custom Bini Flag on the course.

Tee Box Sponsor
$250

Your Name/Logo will be prominently displayed on a Tee Sponsor Sign.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!