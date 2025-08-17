2026 Biostatistics Symposium of Southern California

Hosted by
About this event
After selecting ticket type, there is an OPTIONAL Zeffy donation section pre-populated to 15% of the ticket price. This can be set to 0. This donation helps keep the Zeffy platform free to non-profit organizations.
After selecting ticket type, there is an OPTIONAL Zeffy donation section pre-populated to 15% of the ticket price. This can be set to 0. This donation helps keep the Zeffy platform free to non-profit organizations.
You receive: Acknowledgement with company logo on conference website • Acknowledgement with company logo on Program book • Acknowledgement at opening/closing of the conference • Company brochure included in registration package • One company speaker included in scientific sessions • Exhibition space • Opportunity to have a representative give a 5-minute talk of the company during end of Day 1 mixer • Acknowledgement with company logo during coffee breaks • 6 Complementary registrations
You receive: Acknowledgement with company logo on conference website • Acknowledgement with company logo on Program book • Acknowledgement at opening/closing of the conference • Company brochure included in registration package • One company speaker included in scientific sessions • Exhibition space • Opportunity to have a representative give a 5-minute talk of the company during end of Day 1 mixer • 4 Complementary registrations
You receive: Acknowledgement with company logo on conference website • Acknowledgement with company logo on Program book • Acknowledgement at opening/closing of the conference • Company brochure included in registration package • One company speaker included in scientific sessions • Exhibition space • 3 Complementary registrations
You receive: Acknowledgement with company logo on conference website • Acknowledgement with company logo on Program book • Acknowledgement at opening/closing of the conference • Company brochure included in registration package • 2 Complementary registrations
You receive: Acknowledgement with company logo on conference website • Acknowledgement with company logo on Program book • Acknowledgement at opening/closing of the conference • 1 Complementary registrations
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!