Birdville Dance Booster

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Birdville Dance Booster

About this event

2026 Birdville Dance Jr. Clinic

9100 Mid Cities Blvd

North Richland Hills, TX 76180, USA

Jr. Clinic - DIAMOND PACKAGE
$100

Available for Pre K - 5th Grade dancers - Diamond Package includes:

Clinic t-shirt, Metallic Poms, 20oz Stainless Steel Logo Water Bottle, Hairbow, Spirit Button

Jr. Clinic - GOLD PACKAGE
$75

Available for Pre K - 5th Grade dancers - Gold Package includes:

Clinic t-shirt, 20oz Stainless Steel Logo Water Bottle, Hairbow, Spirit Button

Jr. Clinic - GREEN PACKAGE
$50

Available for Pre K - 5th Grade dancers - Green Package includes:

Clinic t-shirt, Spirit Button

Audition Clinic - Early Registration
$25

Available for students currently in 6th through 11th grade. This clinic will focus on audition tips and tricks for the Birdville High School JV Belles and Golden Motion Dance Team. $30 Early Bird or $45 regular admission, includes a t-shirt and workshops on clinic day. *No game day performance*

Additional Spirit Buttons
$7

All dancers will receive one button included with their registration. Additional buttons are $7 each.

Jr. Clinic Sweatshirt item
Jr. Clinic Sweatshirt
$35

*NOT INCLUDED IN REGISTRATION*

All Jr. Clinic and Audition Clinic dancers may purchase our "Future Birdville Dancer" sweatshirt. Each sweatshirt is $35

Additional Jr. Clinic T-shirts item
Additional Jr. Clinic T-shirts
$25

Each dancer will get one clinic T-shirt included with their registration. Additional T-shirts are $25

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