2026 Birdville Dance Jr. Clinic

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Available for Pre K - 5th Grade dancers - Diamond Package includes:
Clinic t-shirt, Metallic Poms, 20oz Stainless Steel Logo Water Bottle, Hairbow, Spirit Button
Available for Pre K - 5th Grade dancers - Gold Package includes:
Clinic t-shirt, 20oz Stainless Steel Logo Water Bottle, Hairbow, Spirit Button
Available for Pre K - 5th Grade dancers - Green Package includes:
Clinic t-shirt, Spirit Button
Available for students currently in 6th through 11th grade. This clinic will focus on audition tips and tricks for the Birdville High School JV Belles and Golden Motion Dance Team. $30 Early Bird or $45 regular admission, includes a t-shirt and workshops on clinic day. *No game day performance*
All dancers will receive one button included with their registration. Additional buttons are $7 each.
*NOT INCLUDED IN REGISTRATION*
All Jr. Clinic and Audition Clinic dancers may purchase our "Future Birdville Dancer" sweatshirt. Each sweatshirt is $35
Each dancer will get one clinic T-shirt included with their registration. Additional T-shirts are $25
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