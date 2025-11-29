2026 Birth Village Members

Tier 1
$50

Valid for one year

  • You get a personalized listing in our directory where parents and other members can search by specialties, etc. $60+ Value
  • You can advertise your business and services once a week and comment on posts looking for services in our Facebook group (coming soon) on Facebook $150/year Value (will increase as we increase our reach)
  • Ability to post your events, classes, trainings, and more on our calendar for parents and other birth workers to see. $60/yr
  • Discount to our annual Birth Village Expo $75-$100 Value
  • Networking, mentoring, community, support, and more! $80–$240 Value
Tier 2
$100

Valid for one year

  • Tier 1 Benefits PLUS
  • Spotlight post on our social media accounts bi-annually. $100–$200 per spotlight, based on reach.
  • A shout out in the Facebook group bi-annually. $30–$75 per moderator shoutout.
  • A blog post of yours published on the Website. $250 SEO value + referral traffic/backlink

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!