2026 BISF Youth Mentorship Environmental Stewardship - Registration

We are requesting a $100 donation toward your registration fee, which includes travel, food and lodging for your time on Beaver Island and at the Beaver Island Sustainability Fair.



However, we are offering a "pay what you can" option: more if you can, less if you can't.

Please choose the amount that is comfortable for you.



Note - this area of the registration payment page is optional:

"Help keep Zeffy free for Taras Meadow Education & Retreat Center 💜 (optional)

Your generosity allows Taras Meadow Education & Retreat Center to use Zeffy's 100% free fundraising and emailing platform with unlimited support, making your impact even stronger."



If you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy fees, simply click on the arrow and choose "other" and leave it blank.



Thank you!