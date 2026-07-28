2026 BKF Corporate Sponsorship Menu

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Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor. Please list which game you would like to sponsor. Here is our Home Schedule -
Sept 10 - Bristol Central - Youth Knight Game
Oct 2 - Wilton - Alumni Appreciation Game
Oct 9 - Manchester - Pink Out Game
Oct 23 - Glastonbury - Salute to Service Game
Nov 5 - New Britain - Senior Knight/Teacher Appreciation
3’ x 5’ field sign displayed at all home games
Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.
Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor.
3’ x 5’ field sign displayed at all home games
Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.
Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor.
3’ x 5’ field sign displayed at all home games
Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.
Blue Knight Bucks to be used for food purchases at the BKF Concession stand during Varsity Game.
Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor.
3’ x 5’ field sign displayed at all home games
Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.
Your logo featured throughout the season on all printed BKF marketing.
Dedicated Calls – Your company featured as part of our dedicated calls by our announcer throughout our home games. (Ex. “That was another (Company Name) First Down!”
Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor.
3’ x 16’ SCOREBOARD banner displayed under the scoreboard at all home games
Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.
Your logo featured throughout the season on all printed BKF marketing.
Dedicated Calls – Your company featured as part of our dedicated calls by our announcer throughout our home games. (Ex. “That was another (Company Name) First Down!”
Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor.
3’ x 16’ CONCESSION STAND banner displayed on the BKF Concession stand at all home games
Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.
Your logo featured throughout the season on all printed BKF marketing.
Dedicated Calls – Your company featured as part of our dedicated calls by our announcer throughout our home games. (Ex. “That was another (Company Name) First Down!”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!