2026 Black Alumni Weekend

Mixer
- Friday, April 10, 2026
- 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Attire: Casual

Location TBD

InsiderUTA Tour
- Saturday, April 11, 2026
- 8:45 AM
- Tour UTA and experience (again) all UTA has to offer and why more than 48,000 students call UTA their home.
- Attire: Dress with comfortable walking shoes
- Location - UTA Welcome Center

Student Learning Opportunity
- Thursday, April 9, 2026

- 7:00 pm
- Join us as we ignite new leaders at UTA. They will have the opportunity to engage in an exciting leadership seminar.
- Location - UTA - location tbd
- Attire: Casual

Church Service
- Sunday, April 12, 2026
- Mount Olive Baptist Church
- 10:25 am
- Attire: Wear Black

Banquet
$85

- Saturday, April 11, 2026
- 6:00 pm
Join us for the banquet honoring distinguished alumni, scholarship recipients, an engaging speaker and a time for fellowship and engagement
- Attire: Semi-Formal
- Location: UTA Central Library
- $85.00

MEMBER - Banquet Ticket
$80

Did you pay dues for 2026? This is a DISCOUNTED COST FOR ACTIVE, PAID 2026 MEMBERS. only valid for the actual member.
- Saturday, April 11, 2026
- 6:00 pm
- Join us for the banquet honoring distinguished alumni, scholarship recipients, an engaging speaker and a time for fellowship and engagement
- Attire: Semi-Formal
- Location: UTA Library
- $80.00 discounted cost from $85.00

Banquet - Table of 10
$825

- Table at the Banquet for 10 guests (save $25)
- Saturday, April 11, 2026
- 6:00 pm
- Join us for the banquet honoring distinguished alumni, scholarship recipients, an engaging speaker and a time for fellowship and engagement
- Attire: Semi-Formal
- Location:
- $825

VIP Banquet Ticket
This is for special guests to RSVP for the Banquet.

Brunch Interest
If you’re interested in brunch, please rsvp here. More details of location and cost are to come.


Sunday, April 12, 2026, 1:00pm

