2026 Black Alumni Weekend

- Friday, April 10, 2026
- 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Attire: Casual
Location TBD
- Saturday, April 11, 2026
- 8:45 AM
- Tour UTA and experience (again) all UTA has to offer and why more than 48,000 students call UTA their home.
- Attire: Dress with comfortable walking shoes
- Location - UTA Welcome Center
- Thursday, April 9, 2026
- 7:00 pm
- Join us as we ignite new leaders at UTA. They will have the opportunity to engage in an exciting leadership seminar.
- Location - UTA - location tbd
- Attire: Casual
- Sunday, April 12, 2026
- Mount Olive Baptist Church
- 10:25 am
- Attire: Wear Black
- Saturday, April 11, 2026
- 6:00 pm
- Join us for the banquet honoring distinguished alumni, scholarship recipients, an engaging speaker and a time for fellowship and engagement
- Attire: Semi-Formal
- Location: UTA Central Library
- $85.00
Did you pay dues for 2026? This is a DISCOUNTED COST FOR ACTIVE, PAID 2026 MEMBERS. only valid for the actual member.
- Table at the Banquet for 10 guests (save $25)
This is for special guests to RSVP for the Banquet.
If you’re interested in brunch, please rsvp here. More details of location and cost are to come.
Sunday, April 12, 2026, 1:00pm
$
