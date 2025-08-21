2026 Black Excellence Gala

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Individual Tickets: You may purchase up to 10 tickets per transaction.
Group Seating: To guarantee your group sits together, you must purchase 10 tickets to reserve a table together.
Other Option: Some sponsorship packages also include reserved tables.
This is the only way to ensure table seating—either by buying 10 tickets or becoming a sponsor.
Champion equity, culture, and progress. Your support keeps Black History Month vibrant, educational, and community focused.
Benefits:
Impact: Supports event production, artist initiatives, and community programs that celebrate Black achievement and foster connection.
Inspire future leaders and change-makers. Your support fuels education, leadership, and cultural awareness throughout Black History Month.
Benefits:
Impact: Supports youth empowerment, workshops, and leadership development for students and emerging professionals.
Celebrate togetherness, collaboration, and shared purpose. Your sponsorship strengthens community connections through inclusive events and storytelling.
Benefits:
Impact: Helps bring diverse audiences together for cultural dialogue, connection, and celebration.
Honor the legacy of those who came before us.
Benefits:
Impact: Supports artists, performers, and cultural programming that preserve and share the beauty of Black history and heritage.
Celebrate resilience, progress, and hope. Your support ensures accessibility and engagement at every level.
Benefits:
Impact: Funds community participation and access for those who might not otherwise attend. Your contribution keeps history alive through art, performance, and cultural expression.
Sponsor a specific part of the celebration and receive name recognition and branding visibility at your sponsored area.
Sponsor a specific part of the celebration and receive name recognition and branding visibility at your sponsored area.
Sponsor a specific part of the celebration and receive name recognition and branding visibility at your sponsored area.
Sponsor a specific part of the celebration and receive name recognition and branding visibility at your sponsored area.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!