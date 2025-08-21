Idaho Black Community Alliance

Hosted by

Idaho Black Community Alliance

2026 Black Excellence Gala

1100 W Myrtle St

Boise, ID 83702, USA

General Admission
$100

Individual Tickets: You may purchase up to 10 tickets per transaction.
Group Seating: To guarantee your group sits together, you must purchase 10 tickets to reserve a table together.
Other Option: Some sponsorship packages also include reserved tables.

This is the only way to ensure table seating—either by buying 10 tickets or becoming a sponsor.

Legacy Partner Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Champion equity, culture, and progress. Your support keeps Black History Month vibrant, educational, and community focused.


Benefits:

  • Presenting Sponsor recognition at the Black Excellence Gala
  • Logo on all promo materials, press, and social media
  • On-stage acknowledgment: option to speak or present an award
  • Full-page ad in Gala program
  • Ten (10) Gala tickets with VIP seating
  • Featured on IBCA website for one year

Impact: Supports event production, artist initiatives, and community programs that celebrate Black achievement and foster connection.

Empowerment Partner Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Inspire future leaders and change-makers. Your support fuels education, leadership, and cultural awareness throughout Black History Month.


Benefits:

  • Recognition during the Gospel Concert & Workshop
  • Half-page ad in Gala program
  • Ten (10) Gala tickets with VIP seating
  • Recognition in press and digital campaigns
  • Opportunity to provide branded educational materials

Impact: Supports youth empowerment, workshops, and leadership development for students and emerging professionals.

Unity Partner Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Celebrate togetherness, collaboration, and shared purpose. Your sponsorship strengthens community connections through inclusive events and storytelling.


Benefits:

  • Logo featured on event signage and printed materials
  • Ten (10) Gala tickets with VIP seating
  • Inclusion in select digital and printed acknowledgments

Impact: Helps bring diverse audiences together for cultural dialogue, connection, and celebration.

Heritage Partner Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets


Honor the legacy of those who came before us.


Benefits:

  • Logo recognition on IBCA website and printed program
  • Ten (10) Gala tickets with VIP seating
  • Inclusion in select digital and printed acknowledgments

Impact: Supports artists, performers, and cultural programming that preserve and share the beauty of Black history and heritage.



Freedom Partner Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Celebrate resilience, progress, and hope. Your support ensures accessibility and engagement at every level.


Benefits:

  • Logo recognition on IBCA website and printed program
  • Two (2) Gala tickets
  • Inclusion in select digital and printed acknowledgments

Impact: Funds community participation and access for those who might not otherwise attend. Your contribution keeps history alive through art, performance, and cultural expression.

Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsor a specific part of the celebration and receive name recognition and branding visibility at your sponsored area.

Silent Auction Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor a specific part of the celebration and receive name recognition and branding visibility at your sponsored area.

Media & Photography Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor a specific part of the celebration and receive name recognition and branding visibility at your sponsored area.

Decor Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor a specific part of the celebration and receive name recognition and branding visibility at your sponsored area.


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