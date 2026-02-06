2026 Black Family Reunion

Hosted by
About this event
•Logo on all printed materials and BFR Official Website, social media pages
•Up to 2 reserved seats at the BFR Heritage Breakfast
•Designated Table Space at Sawyer Point (Saturday and Sunday) where promo materials can be distributed { Booths is not included in this tier; a 6ft table and 2 chairs will be provided)
•Parade participation with no entry fee
•Logo on all printed materials and BFR Official Website, social media pages
•Up to 4 reserved seats at the BFR Heritage Breakfast
•10x10 Booth at Sawyer Point (Saturday and Sunday)
•1/4 page Ad in BFR Souvenir Book
•Parade participation with no entry fee
•Logo on all printed materials and BFR Official Website, social media pages
•Up to 6 reserved seats at the BFR Heritage Breakfast
•10x10 Booth at Sawyer Point (Saturday and Sunday)
•1/4 page Ad in BFR Souvenir Book
•Parade participation with no entry fee
•Corporate signage in selected special interest pavilion, i.e., health screening, children’s area, young adults, Games, Jazz Alley, Food Court etc.
•Assist in programming of selected pavilion.
•Recognition on all printed materials and BFR Official Website, social media pages
•Up to 8 reserved seats at the BFR Heritage Breakfast
•10x10 Booth at Sawyer Point (Saturday and Sunday)
•Half page Ad in BFR Souvenir Book
•Parade participation with no entry fee
•Corporate logo on all golf carts used at the BFR
•Recognition on all printed and digital materials and BFR Official Website
•Up to 8 reserved seats at the BFR Heritage Breakfast
•10x10 Booth at Sawyer Point (Saturday and Sunday)
•Half page Ad in BFR Souvenir Book
•Parade participation with no entry fee
•Logo on signage/ promotion as Health pavilion sponsor
•Recognition on all printed materials and BFR Official Website
•Up to 10 reserved seats (table) at the BFR Heritage Breakfast
•10x10 Booth at Sawyer Point (Saturday and Sunday)
•Speaking opportunity within Pavillion programming schedule
•Full page Ad in BFR Souvenir Book
•BFR Parade participation with no entry fee
•Corporate mention for all Concert Advertising
•Recognition on all printed materials
and BFR Official Website
Up to 10 reserved seats (table) at the BFR Heritage Breakfast
•10x10 Booth at Sawyer Point (Saturday and Sunday)
•Speaking opportunity during concert programming
•Full page Ad in BFR Souvenir Book
•BFR Parade participation with no entry fee
•Corporate name listed as ”Co-Presenting Sponsor" on all BFR materials
•Corporate mention for all BFR Media Advertising
•Logo included on website and boosted social media BFR ad videos with active sponsor links
•Recognition on all printed materials and BFR official website
•Up to 10 reserved seats ( table) at the BFR Heritage Breakfast
•Article in BFR 365 Magazine
•Speaking opportunity at key event
•10x10 Booth at Sawyer Point (Saturday and Sunday)
•Full page Ad in BFR Souvenir Book
•Parade participation with no entry fee
You can donate the amount of your choice to help support the BFR weekend! Your generosity is appreciated.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!