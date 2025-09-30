Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association

Hosted by

Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association

About this event

GCCMA Black History Banquet 2026

McCombs Center 1001 E University Ave

Georgetown, TX 78626, USA

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. You may leave an optional donation for Zeffy but this is not required. To skip, select other and enter zero dollars at check out.

VIP Table
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy full program access to all mail activities. You may leave an optional donation for Zeffy but this is not required. To skip, select other and enter zero dollars at check out.

Add a donation for Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!