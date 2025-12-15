2026 Black History Month Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
Chicago, IL 60637, USA
1 ticket per person
Ticket includes a delicious brunch and admission to an impactful Black History Month program celebrating history, excellence, and community.
Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Priority entry and reserved seating
Ticket includes a delicious brunch and admission to an impactful Black History Month program celebrating history, excellence, and community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!