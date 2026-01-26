2026 Black History Month Fashion Show

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About this event
Represents shared history, culture, and community. Heritage Seating Includes: General seating for the fashion show, exhibits, and dinner.
*Limited seating available.
Represents honor, history, and those who paved the way. Legacy Seating. Premium runway seating with priority placement. Limited to 12 seats.
This sponsorship supports VIP tickets for five middle school students and three high school students to attend the show with a full VIP experience. Sponsors receive reserved seating for two, logo placement on event materials and in the official program, a ¼-page message in the program, on-site recognition, and inclusion in press releases when applicable. Your support helps provide students with resources, exposure, and opportunities to grow as designers and entrepreneurs.
This sponsorship supports VIP tickets for six middle school students and four high school students to attend the show with a full VIP experience. Sponsors receive reserved seating for two, logo placement on event materials and in the official program, a ¼-page message in the program, on-site recognition, and inclusion in press releases when applicable. Your support helps expand student access to creative and entrepreneurial opportunities.
10 left!
This sponsorship supports Silver VIP tickets for seven middle school students and five high school students to attend the show with an enhanced VIP experience. Sponsors receive reserved seating for four, logo placement on event materials and in the official program, a ½-page message in the program, on-site recognition, and inclusion in press releases when applicable. Your support helps deepen student engagement, confidence, and leadership through fashion and entrepreneurship.
8 left!
This sponsorship supports Silver VIP tickets for eight middle school students and six high school students to attend the show with an enhanced VIP experience. Sponsors receive reserved seating for four, logo placement on event materials and in the official program, a ½-page message in the program, on-site recognition, and inclusion in press releases when applicable. Your support helps expand student access to creative training, mentorship, and entrepreneurial opportunities.
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