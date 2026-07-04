2026 Black Ties for Rare Disease Gala Auction

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Donate by: Sasha Veytsman
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Donate by: Mary Kaye Seckler
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Donated by: TPC Colorado member Judi Madsen
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Donate by: Sage Hospitality
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Donated by: John and Carolyn Schuch
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Donated by: Pins and Aces and Marissa Bejarano
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Custom TBCK shirt and other items to help you spread TBCK awareness! Special surprise designs included
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Donate by: Erika Torres
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Donated by: Jenny Torres
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Donated by: Nolie Blooms
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Donated by: Peggy Dollaghan
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Donated by: Batting Beauties Quilt Group
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Donated by: Mary Kaye Seckler
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Donated by: Mary Kaye Seckler
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Donated by: Eric Near
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Donated by: The Hyatt Regency
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Donated by: Charity Boosters
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Donated by: Charity Boosters
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Donated by: Frances Cintron
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Donated by: Frances Cintron
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