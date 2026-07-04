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A black bow tie with a QR code sits above text announcing "Black Ties for Rare: A Rare Disease Gala" on Sunday, July 19th, 2026, in Aurora, Colorado, at the Hyatt Regency, with a colorful cityscape and mountains in the background.

Hosted by

The TBCK Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Black Ties for Rare Disease Gala Auction

1 Hour Family Photography Lifestyle Session - $650 Value item
1 Hour Family Photography Lifestyle Session - $650 Value
$150

Starting bid

Donate by: Sasha Veytsman 

  • In home or outdoor family session within the Denver/ Boulder/ Loveland Areas
  • Edited digital gallery with option to print 
  • Fun casual photos to remember 
  • Email [email protected] to redeem & see sample family photos
  • www.sashawithacamera.com 
Handcrafted Photo Album and Journal - $125 Value item
Handcrafted Photo Album and Journal - $125 Value item
Handcrafted Photo Album and Journal - $125 Value
$40

Starting bid

Donate by: Mary Kaye Seckler 

  • 1 beautiful floral album organized by seasons 
  • 1 travel album 
  • Includes markers 
TPC Golf foursome at TPC Colorado - $1200 value item
TPC Golf foursome at TPC Colorado - $1200 value
$400

Starting bid

Donated by: TPC Colorado member Judi Madsen 

  • 1 foursome to TPC Colorado 
  • Greens fees included (golf cart not included) 
  • Valid Monday- Wednesday 
Denver Date Night at the Curtis Hotel - $400 Value item
Denver Date Night at the Curtis Hotel - $400 Value
$50

Starting bid

Donate by: Sage Hospitality

  • One night at the Curtis Hotel 
  • $100 gift card to the hotel restaurant The Corner Office 
  • Parking Included 
Date Night in Charcuteri Board Basket - $125 Value item
Date Night in Charcuteri Board Basket - $125 Value item
Date Night in Charcuteri Board Basket - $125 Value
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: John and Carolyn Schuch 

  • 1 handcrafted serving board coated in epoxy made by 
  • Bottle of wine 
  • Charcuteri board goodies (hot honey, white chocolate almonds, chili fig spread, crackers, olives) 
Golf Bag from Pins and Aces - $350 Value item
Golf Bag from Pins and Aces - $350 Value
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Pins and Aces and Marissa Bejarano

  • 1 golf bag 
TBCK Swag Mystery Box item
TBCK Swag Mystery Box
$20

Starting bid

Custom TBCK shirt and other items to help you spread TBCK awareness! Special surprise designs included

Coffee/Kitchen Basket item
Coffee/Kitchen Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donate by: Erika Torres

  • Coffee, mugs, coffee syrups 
  • Mugs, measuring cups, spoons and small wood cutting board
Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Jenny Torres

  • Amazing array of hair and face products 
  • Candles 
  • Buttery soft Gap pajamas
Floral Arrangement and Delivery - $150 Value item
Floral Arrangement and Delivery - $150 Value
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Nolie Blooms

  • Beautiful handcrafted personalized floral arrangement 
  • Delivery included for Denver and surrounding areas
Pixar Experience and Swag Basket item
Pixar Experience and Swag Basket
$300

Starting bid

Donated by: Peggy Dollaghan 

  • Personalize EXCLUSIVE full tour of the Pixar headquarters (this experience is not open to the public)
  • Pixar movies swag!
Handmade Koala Quilt item
Handmade Koala Quilt
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Batting Beauties Quilt Group

  • Beautiful Handmade full size Koala quilt
Magical Bookshelf Decoration item
Magical Bookshelf Decoration
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Mary Kaye Seckler

  • Handmade with love
  • beautifully detailed 3-D wooden butterfly sanctuary
  • Lighted and with movable parts
Sunning Art Basket- Valued at $250 item
Sunning Art Basket- Valued at $250
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Mary Kaye Seckler

  • Sunning leather bound watercolor portfolio
  • High quality art supplies, with everything you need to create a beautiful masterpiece!
LifeVac Home Health Care Kit item
LifeVac Home Health Care Kit
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Eric Near

  • LifeVac
  • Small home or car first aid kit
Hyatt Regency Denver- Aurora Hotel Stay item
Hyatt Regency Denver- Aurora Hotel Stay
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: The Hyatt Regency

  • One night at the Hyatt Regency with parking included
Myan Vacation- Valued at $4000 item
Myan Vacation- Valued at $4000
$800

Starting bid

Donated by: Charity Boosters


  • 7-Night Stay for 2 Guests at Vidanta’s Mayan Palace, an Upscale Beachfront Resort Collection Across Mexico’s Stunning Coastlines
  • · Winner’s Choice of Three Incredible Destinations: Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, or Nuevo Vallarta
  • · Enjoy Spacious Resort Accommodations, Beautiful Beaches, Expansive Pools, Exceptional Dining, and Relaxing Resort Amenities
  • · Booking and Concierge Services
Dreams and Secrets- Valued at $4400 item
Dreams and Secrets- Valued at $4400
$2,000

Starting bid

Donated by: Charity Boosters

  • 4-Night All-Inclusive room for two adults (2) at your choice of 4- and 5-star resorts 
  • Choose from up to 14 Resorts | Dreams Resorts and Spas (Family-Friendly) and Secrets Resorts and Spas (Adults-Only) 
  • Unlimited Luxury experience includes unlimited Dining, Drinks, Pool & Beach Wait Service, WIFI, Exceptional Entertainment and More!  
  • Booking and concierge service  
Kawaii Bag item
Kawaii Bag
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Frances Cintron

  • Disney items
  • Sanrio swag
Puerto Rico Mug Bag item
Puerto Rico Mug Bag
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Frances Cintron

  • Puerto Rico Mug
  • Sweet and Salty Snacks

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