2026 Blast from the Past Bingo - Shake, Rattle & Roll, Lets Play Bingo!

2465 Gunclub Rd

Angels Camp, CA 95222, USA

Individual Dinner & Bingo Ticket
$55

Ticket includes Dinner, (10) 3-Up Bingo games, Dauber & Door Prize Raffle ticket.


Each ticket or game purchased is valid for one guest only and cannot be shared between multiple guests. All bingo games are intended for individual play only.


Purchase of dinner ticket is valid for one person only.


All guests must be 18 years old & older to attend our event.


All tickets sales are final.

Individual Bingo Game Only Ticket
$35

This ticket gets you (10) 3-Up Bingo Games & a Dauber.


Each ticket or game purchased is valid for one guest only and cannot be shared between multiple guests. All bingo games are intended for individual play only.


All guests must be 18 years old & older to attend our event.


All ticket sales are final


TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE DINNER

ADD ON Bingo Cards
$30

Select this option only if you would like an extra packet of Bingo cards.


You will receive (10) 3-Up Bingo Games to accompany your already purchased ticket.


Each ticket or game purchased is valid for one guest only and cannot be shared between multiple guests. All bingo games are intended for individual play only.


All guests must be 18 years old or older to attend our event.


All ticket sales are final.

Final Game 50/50 Bingo Game Ticket
$20

This ticket will be a single bingo game ticket. You will be playing for your chance to win up to $240.00!


The winner will receive half of the 50/50 game sales! If we sell $200 in games, you will win $100, with a maximum payout of $240.00!


You MUST purchase an individual Dinner & Bingo Ticket, Individual Bingo Game Ticket, or have a purchased seat at a table of 8 to play our 50/50 game.


Each ticket or game purchased is valid for one guest only and cannot be shared between multiple guests. All bingo games are intended for individual play only.


Ticket DOES NOT include dinner.


Only one player per ticket.


All guests must be 18 years old or older to attend our event.


All ticket sales are final.



Table of 8 - Dinner & Bingo Tickets
$440
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This gets you a table for 8!


You will receive (8) Dinner Tickets, 8 sets of (10) 3-Up Bingo Games, 8 Daubers & 8 Door Prize Raffle ticket.


Each ticket or game purchased is valid for one guest only and cannot be shared between multiple guests. All bingo games are intended for individual play only.


Each individual dinner ticket is valid for one person only.


All guests must be 18 years old or older to attend our event.


All ticket sales are final.

Table of 8 - Bingo ONLY Tickets
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This gets you a table for 8!


You will receive 8 sets of (10) 3-Up Bingo Games, & 8 Daubers.


Each ticket or game purchased is valid for one guest only and cannot be shared between multiple guests. All bingo games are intended for individual play only.


All guests must be 18 years old or older to attend our event.


All ticket sales are final.


THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE DINNER

