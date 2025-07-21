2026 Blast from the Past Bingo - Shake, Rattle & Roll, Lets Play Bingo!

Hosted by
Ticket includes Dinner, (10) 3-Up Bingo games, Dauber & Door Prize Raffle ticket.
Each ticket or game purchased is valid for one guest only and cannot be shared between multiple guests. All bingo games are intended for individual play only.
Purchase of dinner ticket is valid for one person only.
All guests must be 18 years old & older to attend our event.
All tickets sales are final.
This ticket gets you (10) 3-Up Bingo Games & a Dauber.
TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE DINNER
Select this option only if you would like an extra packet of Bingo cards.
You will receive (10) 3-Up Bingo Games to accompany your already purchased ticket.
This ticket will be a single bingo game ticket. You will be playing for your chance to win up to $240.00!
The winner will receive half of the 50/50 game sales! If we sell $200 in games, you will win $100, with a maximum payout of $240.00!
You MUST purchase an individual Dinner & Bingo Ticket, Individual Bingo Game Ticket, or have a purchased seat at a table of 8 to play our 50/50 game.
This gets you a table for 8!
You will receive (8) Dinner Tickets, 8 sets of (10) 3-Up Bingo Games, 8 Daubers & 8 Door Prize Raffle ticket.
This gets you a table for 8!
You will receive 8 sets of (10) 3-Up Bingo Games, & 8 Daubers.
THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE DINNER
