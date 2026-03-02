2026 Blue & Gold Banquet

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About this event
Scouts registered with Pack 569--including former AOL scouts who just crossed over into a Troop--attend for free, but please register them here for final food count numbers.
Price per adult attending the banquet.
Price for each youth not registered with Pack 569 attending the banquet.
Purchasing here is optional, but please note that the neckerchief and slide are significant parts of the ceremony. Your choices are:
(1) Purchase a neckerchief here and the Pack will make sure this is present at the ceremony.
(2) Purchase and/or bring a neckerchief on your own and you are responsible for labeling it and bringing it to the ceremony.
Purchasing here is optional, but please note that the neckerchief and slide are significant parts of the ceremony. Your choices are:
(1) Purchase a slide here and the Pack will make sure this is present at the ceremony.
(2) Purchase and/or bring a slide on your own and you are responsible for labeling it and bringing it to the ceremony.
Choose this option if you will bring a space-themed dessert to share.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!