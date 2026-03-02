Cub Scout Pack 569

Hosted by

Cub Scout Pack 569

About this event

2026 Blue & Gold Banquet

6751 Ridge Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15236, USA

Scout item
Scout
Free

Scouts registered with Pack 569--including former AOL scouts who just crossed over into a Troop--attend for free, but please register them here for final food count numbers.

Adult item
Adult
$10

Price per adult attending the banquet.

Youth item
Youth
$5

Price for each youth not registered with Pack 569 attending the banquet.

Neckerchief item
Neckerchief
$12.99

Purchasing here is optional, but please note that the neckerchief and slide are significant parts of the ceremony. Your choices are:

(1) Purchase a neckerchief here and the Pack will make sure this is present at the ceremony.

(2) Purchase and/or bring a neckerchief on your own and you are responsible for labeling it and bringing it to the ceremony.

Slide item
Slide
$7.99

Purchasing here is optional, but please note that the neckerchief and slide are significant parts of the ceremony. Your choices are:

(1) Purchase a slide here and the Pack will make sure this is present at the ceremony.

(2) Purchase and/or bring a slide on your own and you are responsible for labeling it and bringing it to the ceremony.

Bring a Dessert item
Bring a Dessert
Free

Choose this option if you will bring a space-themed dessert to share.


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