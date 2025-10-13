2026 Blue and White Gala

Hosted by
About this event
● Table for 10 at the Gala dinner including VIP pre event
● Prominent recognition at the event: key signage, main screen slideshow, and podium acknowledgement
● Online recognition on social media
● Prominent full-page sponsor ad placement (inside cover, back cover, or inside back cover) in the printed and digital program book
● Recognized as a Platinum Sponsor in program book
Promote your business or show your support for our fundraiser with an ad in our commemorative booklet!
Promote your business or show your support for our fundraiser with an ad in our commemorative booklet!
Promote your business or show your support for our fundraiser with an ad in our commemorative booklet!
Promote your business or show your support for our fundraiser with an ad in our commemorative booklet!
Promote your business or show your support for our fundraiser with an ad in our commemorative booklet!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!