Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Xi Alpha Zeta

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Xi Alpha Zeta

About this event

2026 Blue and White Gala

7601 N Orange Prairie Rd

Peoria, IL 61615, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

●     Table for 10 at the Gala dinner including VIP pre event 

●     Prominent recognition at the event: key signage, main screen slideshow, and podium acknowledgement

●     Online recognition on social media

●     Prominent full-page sponsor ad placement (inside cover, back cover, or inside back cover) in the printed and digital program book

●     Recognized as a Platinum Sponsor in program book

Pearl Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • 5 tickets to the Gala dinner with VIP pre-event access
  • Prominent recognition at the event: key signage, main screen slideshow, and podium acknowledgement
  • Online recognition on social media
  • Full-page sponsor ad in the printed and digital program book
  • Recognized as a Pearl Sponsor in program book
Dove Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
  • 3 tickets to the Gala dinner
  • Prominent recognition at the event: key signage, main screen slideshow, and podium acknowledgement
  • Online recognition on social media
  • Half-page sponsor ad in the printed and digital program book
  • Recognized as a Dove Sponsor in program book
Sapphire Sponsor
$100
  • Online recognition via social media
  • Quarter-page sponsor ad in the printed and digital program book
  • Recognized as a Sapphire Sponsor in program book
Full-Page Ad
$150

Promote your business or show your support for our fundraiser with an ad in our commemorative booklet!

  • Size: 8.25” x 10.75”
  • Maximum impact and visibility
  • Ample space for your message, logo, and images
Half-Page Ad
$100

Promote your business or show your support for our fundraiser with an ad in our commemorative booklet!

  • Size: 8.25” x 5.25”
  • Prominent placement within the booklet
  • Ideal for showcasing key information and visuals
Quarter-Page Ad
$50

Promote your business or show your support for our fundraiser with an ad in our commemorative booklet!

  • Size: 4” x 5.25”
  • Prominent placement within the booklet
  • Ideal for showcasing key information and visuals
Business Card
$25

Promote your business or show your support for our fundraiser with an ad in our commemorative booklet!

  • Size: 3"x2.5"
  • Affordable option for basic contact information
  • Great for individual supporters or small businesses
Sponsor Name
$10

Promote your business or show your support for our fundraiser with an ad in our commemorative booklet!

  • Include your company name (or individual name) as a general sponsor in our booklet.
