Victorian Society of Colorado

Hosted by

Victorian Society of Colorado

About this event

2026 Bluebird Lodge Getaway

401 Main St

Boulder, CO 80302, USA

Friday Night-Hotel Room (for 2)
$110

Friday night hotel room for two people.


Tickets are non-refundable.

This ticket price is for the current paid members of the VSC. Please verify you're an active member before choosing this option.

Saturday Night-Hotel Room (for 2)
$105

Saturday night hotel room for two people.


Tickets are non-refundable.

This ticket price is for the current paid members of the VSC.

Saturday Night DINNER for VSC Paid Member Only
$45

ONE ticket for the private Saturday night catered dinner.

Ticket price is for a current paid member of the VSC. Please verify you're an active member before choosing this option.

Tickets are non-refundable.

This ticket price is for non-paid members of the VSC.

Saturday Night DINNER for General Admission
$50

ONE ticket for the private Saturday night catered dinner.

Tickets are non-refundable.

This ticket price is for non-paid members of the VSC.

Add a donation for Victorian Society of Colorado

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!