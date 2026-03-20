2026 Bluebird Lodge Getaway

Hosted by
About this event
Friday night hotel room for two people.
Tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket price is for the current paid members of the VSC. Please verify you're an active member before choosing this option.
Saturday night hotel room for two people.
Tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket price is for the current paid members of the VSC.
ONE ticket for the private Saturday night catered dinner.
Ticket price is for a current paid member of the VSC. Please verify you're an active member before choosing this option.
Tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket price is for non-paid members of the VSC.
ONE ticket for the private Saturday night catered dinner.
Tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket price is for non-paid members of the VSC.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!