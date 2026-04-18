Blue Crescent Outreach Foundation

Hosted by

Blue Crescent Outreach Foundation

About this event

2026 Blue Crescent Outreach 12th Annual Scholarship Gala

DoubleTree by Hilton - Libertyville

510 IL-83, Mundelein, IL 60060, USA

EVENT TICKET: 2026 BCOF Annual Scholarship Gala
$100

All proceeds go directly to the Blue Crescent Outreach Foundation in support of the Annual Scholarship Fund.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ZEFFY PLATFORM ARE NOT A REQUIREMENT FOR THIS TRANSACTION.

PLEASE SELECT "OTHER" UNDER ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO MAKE THIS A NON-FEE TRANSACTION.

ONE TIME DONATION: Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Donation Includes:

  • Social Media Ad Sharing - 1 year
  • Social Media Recognition - 1 year
  • Recognition Slide During Gala Event
  • 10 Reserved Gala Tickets

    CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ZEFFY PLATFORM ARE NOT A REQUIREMENT FOR THIS TRANSACTION.


    PLEASE SELECT "OTHER" UNDER ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO MAKE THIS A NON-FEE TRANSACTION.
ONE TIME DONATION: Rev. Roy Peeples Scholarship Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Donation Includes:

  • Social Media Ad Sharing - 9 months
  • Social Media Recognition - 6 months
  • Recognition Slide During Gala Event
  • 10 Reserved Gala Tickets




CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ZEFFY PLATFORM ARE NOT A REQUIREMENT FOR THIS TRANSACTION.


PLEASE SELECT "OTHER" UNDER ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO MAKE THIS A NON-FEE TRANSACTION.

ONE TIME DONATION: Friends of BCOF
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Donation Includes:

  • Social Media Ad Sharing - 3 months
  • Recognition Slide During Gala Event
  • 5 Reserved Gala Tickets




CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ZEFFY PLATFORM ARE NOT A REQUIREMENT FOR THIS TRANSACTION.

PLEASE SELECT "OTHER" UNDER ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO MAKE THIS A NON-FEE TRANSACTION.

2026 BCOF Ad Submission
$100

Instructions for ad book submissions.
To include your organization in our 2026 supporters' ad book, please send a ready-to-post JPEG image and payment info to [email protected] by September 1, 2026.
Electronic File Details:
- Electronic file size must be between 1 and 5 MB in size.
Please note:
-Images and files will not be returned once submitted.
- The BCOF Foundation reserves the right to edit content prior to publishing.

Table Sponsorship
$1,000

One-time table sponsorship.
Donation Includes:

  • Social Media Ad Sharing - 6 months
  • Recognition Slide During Gala Event
  • 10 Reserved Gala Tickets



Instructions for ad book submissions.
To include your organization in our 2026 supporters' ad book, please send a ready-to-post JPEG image and payment info to [email protected] by September 1, 2026.
Electronic File Details:
- Electronic file size must be between 1 and 5 MB in size.
Please note:
-Images and files will not be returned once submitted.
- The BCOF Foundation reserves the right to edit content prior to publishing.

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