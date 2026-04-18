2026 Blue Crescent Outreach 12th Annual Scholarship Gala

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About this event
All proceeds go directly to the Blue Crescent Outreach Foundation in support of the Annual Scholarship Fund.
CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ZEFFY PLATFORM ARE NOT A REQUIREMENT FOR THIS TRANSACTION.
PLEASE SELECT "OTHER" UNDER ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO MAKE THIS A NON-FEE TRANSACTION.
Donation Includes:
Donation Includes:
CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ZEFFY PLATFORM ARE NOT A REQUIREMENT FOR THIS TRANSACTION.
PLEASE SELECT "OTHER" UNDER ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO MAKE THIS A NON-FEE TRANSACTION.
Donation Includes:
CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ZEFFY PLATFORM ARE NOT A REQUIREMENT FOR THIS TRANSACTION.
PLEASE SELECT "OTHER" UNDER ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO MAKE THIS A NON-FEE TRANSACTION.
Instructions for ad book submissions.
To include your organization in our 2026 supporters' ad book, please send a ready-to-post JPEG image and payment info to [email protected] by September 1, 2026.
Electronic File Details:
- Electronic file size must be between 1 and 5 MB in size.
Please note:
-Images and files will not be returned once submitted.
- The BCOF Foundation reserves the right to edit content prior to publishing.
One-time table sponsorship.
Donation Includes:
Instructions for ad book submissions.
To include your organization in our 2026 supporters' ad book, please send a ready-to-post JPEG image and payment info to [email protected] by September 1, 2026.
Electronic File Details:
- Electronic file size must be between 1 and 5 MB in size.
Please note:
-Images and files will not be returned once submitted.
- The BCOF Foundation reserves the right to edit content prior to publishing.
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