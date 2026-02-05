Hosted by

Blue Rapids Community Action Team

About this event

The Big Blue Rapids Disc Golf Tournament - 2026 Edition

402 Park St

Blue Rapids, KS 66411, USA

Per-Participant Entry Fee
$20

Everyone is required to register beforehand and pay their entry fee so they may participate in the tournament. Paying an entry fee covers the following:

  • One (1) individual's participation in the tournament
  • One (1) individual's lunch
  • One (1) individual's participation in the field challenges (excluding the Ace Fund)
Ace Fund Fee (Optional)
$5

Think you can sink a Hole-in-One? Pay this fee (in addition to your Per-Participant Entry Fee) and you will split the Ace Fund Pot with anyone else who sinks a hole-in-one. If no Ace Fund participants sink a hole-in-one, the pot will be awarded to the winner of an impromptu Closest-to-the-Pin challenge following the tournament's conclusion amongst the Ace Fund contributors. Paying the Ace Fund fee covers the following:

  • One (1) individual's participation in the Ace Fund field challenge


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