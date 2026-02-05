The Big Blue Rapids Disc Golf Tournament - 2026 Edition

Think you can sink a Hole-in-One? Pay this fee (in addition to your Per-Participant Entry Fee) and you will split the Ace Fund Pot with anyone else who sinks a hole-in-one. If no Ace Fund participants sink a hole-in-one, the pot will be awarded to the winner of an impromptu Closest-to-the-Pin challenge following the tournament's conclusion amongst the Ace Fund contributors. Paying the Ace Fund fee covers the following:

One (1) individual's participation in the Ace Fund field challenge



