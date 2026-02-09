RFC-BMX

Hosted by

RFC-BMX

About this event

2026 BMX State Qualifier July 12

501 Eagle County Drive

Crown Mountain Park, El Jebel, CO 81623, USA

Sunday State Race Entry
$35

Age Group Practice Times:
11 & under 9:30-10
12 & over 10-10:30
11 & under 10:30-10:45
12 & over 10:45-11

Strider/Half Course
$20

Age Group Practice Times:
11 & under 9:30-10
12 & over 10-10:30
11 & under 10:30-10:45
12 & over 10:45-11

Pro Am Race Entry
$20

$500 minimum podium payout. (more added as more sponsorships get confirmed)
$10 per entry goes to Crown Mountain BMX, $10 goes to Podium Payout

10’x10’ Pit space on BMX Fence line
$40

Set up starting 9am on Saturday

10x10 Pit space Second Row
$25

Set up starting 9am on Saturday

Lunch
$10

Burger, Chips, Drink and Cookies

CHIPS, COOKIES, SODA, WATER
$2
GATORADE
$3
HAT
$25
MEMBERSHIP
$80
STRIDER MEMBERSHIP
$40
50/50
$1

1 ticket

50/50
$5

7 tickets

50/50
$10

15 tickets

50/50
$20

30 tickets

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