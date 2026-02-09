2026 BMX State Qualifier July 12

Hosted by
About this event
Age Group Practice Times:
11 & under 9:30-10
12 & over 10-10:30
11 & under 10:30-10:45
12 & over 10:45-11
Age Group Practice Times:
11 & under 9:30-10
12 & over 10-10:30
11 & under 10:30-10:45
12 & over 10:45-11
$500 minimum podium payout. (more added as more sponsorships get confirmed)
$10 per entry goes to Crown Mountain BMX, $10 goes to Podium Payout
Set up starting 9am on Saturday
Set up starting 9am on Saturday
Burger, Chips, Drink and Cookies
1 ticket
7 tickets
15 tickets
30 tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!