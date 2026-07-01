2026 Board Installation and Community Awards Dinner

- Reserved table with eight dinner tickets
- Opportunity to provide welcome remarks
- Company logo displayed on event signage
- Company logo displayed on event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at the event
- Recognition marketing on digital platforms
- Reserved table with eight dinner tickets
- Opportunity to provide welcome remarks
- Company logo displayed on event signage
- Company logo displayed on event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at the event
- Recognition marketing on digital platforms
Organization of the Year Award Sponsorship
$2,000
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Reserved table with eight dinner tickets
- Company logo displayed on event signage
- Company logo displayed on event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at the event
- Recognition marketing on digital platforms
- Reserved table with eight dinner tickets
- Company logo displayed on event signage
- Company logo displayed on event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at the event
- Recognition marketing on digital platforms
Community Spirit Award Sponsorship
$1,500
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
- Six dinner tickets with reserved seating
- Company logo displayed on event signage
- Company logo displayed on event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at the event
- Recognition marketing on digital platforms
- Six dinner tickets with reserved seating
- Company logo displayed on event signage
- Company logo displayed on event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at the event
- Recognition marketing on digital platforms
People's Choice Award Sponsorship
$1,000
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Four dinner tickets with reserved seating
- Company logo displayed on event signage
- Company logo displayed on event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at the event
- Recognition marketing on digital platforms
- Four dinner tickets with reserved seating
- Company logo displayed on event signage
- Company logo displayed on event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at the event
- Recognition marketing on digital platforms
Young Achiever Award Sponsorship
$750
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Four dinner tickets with reserved seating
- Company name displayed on event signage
- Company name displayed on event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at the event
- Recognition marketing on digital platforms
- Four dinner tickets with reserved seating
- Company name displayed on event signage
- Company name displayed on event slideshow
- Verbal recognition at the event
- Recognition marketing on digital platforms
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