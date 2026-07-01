A dark blue and gold invitation for a "Board Installation & Community Awards Dinner" is displayed, featuring event details in the foreground against a starry night background.
Jurupa Valley Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Jurupa Valley Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Board Installation and Community Awards Dinner

5257 Wineville Ave

Jurupa Valley, CA 91752, USA

Dinner and Awards Ticket
$65
Available until Aug 5
Cocktail hour 6:00 p.m. Dinner Program 7:00 p.m.
President's Award Sponsorship
$2,500
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Reserved table with eight dinner tickets - Opportunity to provide welcome remarks - Company logo displayed on event signage - Company logo displayed on event slideshow - Verbal recognition at the event - Recognition marketing on digital platforms
Organization of the Year Award Sponsorship
$2,000
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Reserved table with eight dinner tickets - Company logo displayed on event signage - Company logo displayed on event slideshow - Verbal recognition at the event - Recognition marketing on digital platforms
Community Spirit Award Sponsorship
$1,500
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
- Six dinner tickets with reserved seating - Company logo displayed on event signage - Company logo displayed on event slideshow - Verbal recognition at the event - Recognition marketing on digital platforms
People's Choice Award Sponsorship
$1,000
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Four dinner tickets with reserved seating - Company logo displayed on event signage - Company logo displayed on event slideshow - Verbal recognition at the event - Recognition marketing on digital platforms
Young Achiever Award Sponsorship
$750
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Four dinner tickets with reserved seating - Company name displayed on event signage - Company name displayed on event slideshow - Verbal recognition at the event - Recognition marketing on digital platforms

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