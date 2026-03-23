2026 Boardman Youth Football and Cheer Registration

About this event
Registration fee for the 2026 Boardman Youth Little Spartan season.
Football: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance as well as game day fees. Cheer: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance to game day and competition entrance fees.
(2nd child) Reduced registration fee for the 2026 Boardman Youth Little Spartan season.
Football: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance as well as game day fees. Cheer: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance to game day and competition entrance fees.
(3rd child) Reduced registration fee for the 2026 Boardman Youth Little Spartan season.
Football: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance as well as game day fees. Cheer: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance to game day and competition entrance fees.
Each registered football player must also purchase a uniform. This fee covers the following items; personalized game day jersey and one pair of game day pants. This fee also includes gear maintenance.
This fee covers the following items; skirt, shell, under liner, brief, bow, socks and pullover warmup jacket. (Shoes to be purchased separately, info to come.)
REQUIRED ADD-ON - as last year's warmup jacket is unavailable for us to order again and we want squad's to be uniformed. (Shoes to be purchased separately, info to come.)
Don't worry if you outgrew just a few parts of last year's uniform! *Skirt and Shell are sold as a set.
Lost last years bow? or like to have a back up? No problem!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!