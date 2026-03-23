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(BYLS) Boardman Youth Football and Cheer

About this event

2026 Boardman Youth Football and Cheer Registration

Football and Cheer Registration Fee - 1st Child
$100

Registration fee for the 2026 Boardman Youth Little Spartan season.

Football: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance as well as game day fees. Cheer: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance to game day and competition entrance fees.

Football and Cheer Registration Fee - 2nd Child
$90

(2nd child) Reduced registration fee for the 2026 Boardman Youth Little Spartan season.

Football: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance as well as game day fees. Cheer: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance to game day and competition entrance fees.

Football and Cheer Registration Fee - 3rd Child
$80

(3rd child) Reduced registration fee for the 2026 Boardman Youth Little Spartan season.

Football: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance as well as game day fees. Cheer: This covers everything from BYLS equipment use and maintenance to game day and competition entrance fees.

Football Uniform/Gear (ALL players)
$120

Each registered football player must also purchase a uniform. This fee covers the following items; personalized game day jersey and one pair of game day pants. This fee also includes gear maintenance.

NEW Cheerleaders - Cheer Uniform
$150

This fee covers the following items; skirt, shell, under liner, brief, bow, socks and pullover warmup jacket. (Shoes to be purchased separately, info to come.)

RETURNING Cheerleaders - Pullover Warm Up Jacket
$40

REQUIRED ADD-ON - as last year's warmup jacket is unavailable for us to order again and we want squad's to be uniformed. (Shoes to be purchased separately, info to come.)

Additional Cheer Shell & Skirt
$60

Don't worry if you outgrew just a few parts of last year's uniform! *Skirt and Shell are sold as a set.

Additional Cheer Bow
$15

Lost last years bow? or like to have a back up? No problem!

Additional Cheer Underliner
$20
Additional Cheer Brief
$8

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!