2026 Boat Bash Snow Crash

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About this event
Entrance into the event and spectating only.
Open sled permits you to sled during open sled times only. Boats provided or bring your own sled! Helmets are required. Bring a helmet.
This ticket gets you entry into the event and access to all open sled times and race times. Boats provided or bring your own! Please note that only whitewater kayaks will be permitted to race. Please bring a helmet for yourself as it is a requirement to race.
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