Mill City Park At Franklin Falls

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Mill City Park At Franklin Falls

About this event

2026 Boat Bash Snow Crash

266 Flaghole Rd

Franklin, NH 03235, USA

Kiddos Ages 12 and Under
Free
Spectator Only
$7

Entrance into the event and spectating only.

Open Sled
$15

Open sled permits you to sled during open sled times only. Boats provided or bring your own sled! Helmets are required. Bring a helmet.

Race Ticket
$25

This ticket gets you entry into the event and access to all open sled times and race times. Boats provided or bring your own! Please note that only whitewater kayaks will be permitted to race. Please bring a helmet for yourself as it is a requirement to race.

Add a donation for Mill City Park At Franklin Falls

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