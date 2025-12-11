2026 Boathouse Fundraising Gala

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About this event
3370 Grande Corniche, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, USA
Enjoy the full program with cocktails, dinner, and auctions.
This is a general gala ticket available at a discount to current team athletes.
Enjoy the full program with cocktails, dinner, and auctions PLUS an exclusive meet and greet with Oliver Zeidler including a photo opportunity.
Enjoy the full program with cocktails, dinner at Oliver Zeidler's table, and auctions PLUS an exclusive meet and greet with Oliver Zeidler including a photo opportunity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!