Hosted by

North Palm Beach Rowing Club Inc Aflorida Not For Profit Corp

About this event

2026 Boathouse Fundraising Gala

Frenchman's Reserve Country Club

3370 Grande Corniche, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, USA

General Gala
$175

Enjoy the full program with cocktails, dinner, and auctions.

General Gala - athlete
$75

This is a general gala ticket available at a discount to current team athletes.

Gala + Photo
$300

Enjoy the full program with cocktails, dinner, and auctions PLUS an exclusive meet and greet with Oliver Zeidler including a photo opportunity.

Gala at Mr. Zeidler's table
$600

Enjoy the full program with cocktails, dinner at Oliver Zeidler's table, and auctions PLUS an exclusive meet and greet with Oliver Zeidler including a photo opportunity.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!