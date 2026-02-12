🔨 2026 Bobstock NEW Bar Build Volunteer Signup

“This is a volunteer role. No purchase required.”





Volunteer to assist with construction and assembly of the Bobstock bar structure.





This hands-on role includes measuring and cutting materials, assembling structural components, and lifting and carrying heavy objects. Volunteers must be available for both June 10 and June 11 to ensure continuity and efficiency during the build process.





Volunteers are asked to bring their own basic tools. MCEDC will purchase and provide all necessary building materials and supplies.





Closed-toe shoes are required. All volunteers must follow onsite safety instructions and instructions provided by the event leadership team.





Only two build crew volunteers will be selected.





Registration confirmation will include next steps and coordination details.