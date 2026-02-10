Boise Pride

Hosted by

Boise Pride

About this event

2026 Boise Pride Festival Parade Entry Application

1000 S Americana Blvd

Boise, ID 83706, USA

Walking Small - Nonprofits, Social Group
$200

Walking Group Only

Walking - Large Nonprofits, Colleges and Univ.
$400

Walking Group Only

Walking - Local Businesses
$600

Walking Group Only

Walking - Small Businesses (up to $7M)
$775

Walking Group Only

Walking - Mid-Size Businesses
$1,200

Walking Group Only


Walking - Small Businesses
$775

Walking Group Only

Walking - Government Agencies/Officials
$1,000

Walking Group Only

Walking - Large Corporations & ERGs
$3,000

Walking Group Only

Vehicle + Walking - Small Nonprofits, Social Group
$325

Vehicle W/ Walking Only

Vehicle + Walking - Large Nonprofits, Colleges and Univ
$600

Vehicle W/ Walking Only

Vehicle + Walking - Large Nonprofits, Colleges and Univ
$700

Vehicle W/ Walking Only

Vehicle + Walking - Small Businesses (up to $7M)
$1,000

Vehicle W/ Walking Only

Vehicle + Walking - Entry Mid-Size Businesses
$1,500

Vehicle W/ Walking Only

Vehicle + Walking - Large Corporations & ERGs
$3,500

Vehicle w/ Walking Only

Vehicle + Walking - Government Agencies/Officials
$1,250

Vehicle W/ Walking Only Federal, State, or City agencies & departments; political officials and/or candidates

Application Fee
$25

All entries must pay an application fee of $25.00

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