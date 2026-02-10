2026 Boise Pride Festival Parade Entry Application

Hosted by
About this event
Walking Group Only
Walking Group Only
Walking Group Only
Walking Group Only
Walking Group Only
Walking Group Only
Walking Group Only
Walking Group Only
Vehicle W/ Walking Only
Vehicle W/ Walking Only
Vehicle W/ Walking Only
Vehicle W/ Walking Only
Vehicle W/ Walking Only
Vehicle w/ Walking Only
Vehicle W/ Walking Only Federal, State, or City agencies & departments; political officials and/or candidates
All entries must pay an application fee of $25.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!