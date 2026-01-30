Between the Pages Book Ball 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full the full event with general admission. Priced for one individual.
Includes general admission to the entire event for 2 people with 5 raffle tickets.
Admission for 1 with 5 raffle tickets, 2 professional event photos and an exclusive party bag. ($170 value)
Admission for 2 with 10 raffle tickets, 2 professional event photos and 2 exclusive party bags. ($200 value)
Add-on to your package to receive 5 raffle tickets.
Add-on for 1 professional event photo.
Add-on for an event goodie bag.
*Content will vary and not to be confused with exclusive party bags included with Legendary packages.
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