Friends of the Northern Plains Public Library

Hosted by

Friends of the Northern Plains Public Library

About this event

Between the Pages Book Ball 2026

829 10th Ave

Greeley, CO 80631, USA

First Edition
$65

Enjoy the full the full event with general admission. Priced for one individual.

Collector's Edition
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes general admission to the entire event for 2 people with 5 raffle tickets.

Legendary Edition for 1
$125

Admission for 1 with 5 raffle tickets, 2 professional event photos and an exclusive party bag. ($170 value)

Legendary Edition for 2
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Admission for 2 with 10 raffle tickets, 2 professional event photos and 2 exclusive party bags. ($200 value)

Raffle Ticket Add-On
$10

Add-on to your package to receive 5 raffle tickets.

Professional Event Photo
$25

Add-on for 1 professional event photo.

Goodie Bag Add-on
$10

Add-on for an event goodie bag.
*Content will vary and not to be confused with exclusive party bags included with Legendary packages.

Add a donation for Friends of the Northern Plains Public Library

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!