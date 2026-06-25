2026 Booster Ball

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About this event
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the 2nd Annual CCHS Booster Ball! Your individual ticket includes admission to the event, dinner, and all the night's festivities. Whether you're attending on your own or with friends, you'll enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting our booster program.
Thanks for supporting the Crook County Booster Club! During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional donation to help keep their fundraising platform free for organizations like ours. This donation supports Zeffy, not CCHS Booster Club. If you'd rather your purchase only include your ticket, simply change the Zeffy donation to "Other" and the amount to $0 before submitting your payment.
Reserve a table for your group at the Booster Ball and enjoy the evening together! Each table purchase includes 6 event tickets, ensuring your group is seated together for the event. It's a great way to celebrate, support our boosters, and enjoy an unforgettable night with friends, family, or colleagues.
Thanks for supporting the Crook County Booster Club! During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional donation to help keep their fundraising platform free for organizations like ours. This donation supports Zeffy, not CCHS Booster Club. If you'd rather your purchase only include your ticket, simply change the Zeffy donation to "Other" and the amount to $0 before submitting your payment.
Show your support for Crook County student-athletes while gaining recognition for your business! Your White Sponsorship includes:
• Recognition on the Booster Club's social media platforms
• Four (4) General Admission tickets
• Your business banner displayed prominently at the event
Please contact Shawna Holland at (541) 788-0715 to schedule drop off of company banner after completing your sponsorship purchase so we can include you in event promotions.
Thanks for supporting the Crook County Booster Club! During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional donation to help keep their fundraising platform free for organizations like ours. This donation supports Zeffy, not CCHS Booster Club. If you'd rather your purchase only include your ticket, simply change the Zeffy donation to "Other" and the amount to $0 before submitting your payment.
Elevate your business's visibility while making a lasting impact on Crook County student-athletes! Your Blue Sponsorship includes:
• Recognition on the Booster Club's social media platform
• Your company logo featured on event flyers and promotional advertising
• One reserved VIP table with seating for six (6) guests
• Exclusive tableside bar service throughout the evening
• Your company-provided banner displayed prominently at the event
• Exclusive recognition as the "Halftime Sponsor" for the 2026–2027 Crook County Cowboy Basketball season
Please contact Shawna Holland at (541) 788-0715 to schedule drop off of company banner after completing your sponsorship purchase so we can include you in event promotions.
Thanks for supporting the Crook County Booster Club! During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional donation to help keep their fundraising platform free for organizations like ours. This donation supports Zeffy, not CCHS Booster Club. If you'd rather your purchase only include your ticket, simply change the Zeffy donation to "Other" and the amount to $0 before submitting your payment.
Enjoy our premier sponsorship package and receive maximum exposure while making a significant investment in Crook County student-athletes! Your Gold Sponsorship includes:
• Recognition on the Booster Club's social media platform
• Your company logo featured on event flyers and promotional advertising
• Twelve (12) VIP Reserved Seating tickets (two reserved tables)
• Exclusive tableside bar service throughout the evening
• Multiple company-provided banners displayed prominently throughout the event venue
• Exclusive recognition as the "Halftime Sponsor" for the 2026–2027 Crook County Cowboy Football season
Please contact Shawna Holland at (541) 788-0715 to schedule drop off of company banner after completing your sponsorship purchase so we can include you in event promotions.
Thanks for supporting the Crook County Booster Club! During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional donation to help keep their fundraising platform free for organizations like ours. This donation supports Zeffy, not CCHS Booster Club. If you'd rather your purchase only include your ticket, simply change the Zeffy donation to "Other" and the amount to $0 before submitting your payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!