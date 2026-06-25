2026 Booster Ball

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the 2nd Annual CCHS Booster Ball! Your individual ticket includes admission to the event, dinner, and all the night's festivities. Whether you're attending on your own or with friends, you'll enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting our booster program.





Thanks for supporting the Crook County Booster Club! During checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional donation to help keep their fundraising platform free for organizations like ours. This donation supports Zeffy, not CCHS Booster Club. If you'd rather your purchase only include your ticket, simply change the Zeffy donation to "Other" and the amount to $0 before submitting your payment.